Gold Prices Forecast: XAU/USD Firms as Dollar Ebbs, Yields Dip

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Gold’s bullish trend persists despite market fluctuations.

Dramatic technical reversal signals potential correction

U.S. Dollar, Treasury Yield movement will set the tone.

Psychological support for gold at $2,000 per ounce.

Investors await U.S. non-farm payrolls data.

Gold Prices Edge Higher Amid Dollar Retreat

Gold (XAU/USD) prices edged higher early Tuesday, with spot gold trading at $2033.79, up by 0.23%. This increase comes after a turbulent trading session on Monday, where gold reached an all-time high before experiencing a significant drop, closing 2% lower. This drastic reversal is seen as a potentially bearish sign, signaling the possibility of a short-term correction.

Influence of U.S. Economic Factors

The retreat of the U.S. dollar and a decrease in Treasury yields is making gold more attractive to holders of other currencies. This decline in the dollar index and the slip in 10-year Treasury note yields partially explain today’s uptick in gold prices. Additionally, U.S. gold futures for February also saw a rise, aligning with the trend.

Market Anticipation of U.S. Data

Investors are now focusing on the upcoming U.S. non-farm payrolls data, a critical factor in shaping interest rate expectations. Recent data suggesting cooling inflation and a stabilizing labor market supports the notion of an early Fed rate cut, impacting gold’s appeal as a non-interest-bearing asset.

Technical Analysis and Support Levels

Given the recent dramatic reversal, gold prices may test the psychological support level of $2,000 per ounce. A breach below this threshold could lead the price towards $1,980, marking a significant shift in thegold markets trend.

Short-term Outlook Remains Bullish

Despite these fluctuations, the overall short-term outlook for gold remains bullish. The recent spike in gold prices is attributed to various factors, including reactions to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish remarks and positioning ahead of significant economic events like central bank rate decisions and U.S. jobs data. Moreover, the ongoing Middle East conflict continues to drive investors towards gold as a safe haven, according to some analysts.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

The current daily price of gold (XAU/USD) at 2033.26 is positioned above both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, set at 1948.08 and 1951.38 respectively, indicating a bullish trend in the medium to long-term perspective.

It is also trading above the minor support level of 2009.00, further reinforcing this bullish outlook. However, the proximity of the price to the minor resistance level at 2067.00 suggests a potential test of this threshold.

If the price breaks through this level, it could aim for the main resistance at 2148.99, indicating a continuation of the bullish trend. Conversely, failure to surpass the minor resistance could lead to a retest of lower support levels.

The overall market sentiment for gold, given these technical indicators, leans towards bullishness in the short to medium term, but vulnerable to a near-term correction.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.