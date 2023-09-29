Gold Prices Forecast: XAU/USD Faces Headwinds Amid Rising Interest Rates

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Gold treads cautiously, facing its most significant monthly dip since February due to rate hike anticipation.

Awaiting key U.S. inflation data, gold prices reflect market uncertainty.

Gold market response mirrors Federal Reserve’s hints at sustained rate plateaus.

Gold’s Prospective Decline Amid Interest Rate Shifts

Gold (XAU/USD) remains steady, teetering on the edge of its most significant monthly drop since February, primarily influenced by the anticipation of prolonged higher interest rates. This sentiment comes ahead of a crucial U.S. inflation report expected later today.

Spot Gold and U.S. Futures

As of 06:40 GMT, spot gold was priced at $1,869.40 per ounce. In contrast, U.S. gold futures witnessed a slight increase, rising by 0.42% to stand at $1,886.00. This movement places gold on the path to experience nearly a 4% decrease for the month.

Dollar, Treasury Yields, and Fed’s Messaging

The dollar and 10-year Treasury yields are steering towards their most impressive quarters in the last four years. Thegold markets response reflects its reception of the Federal Reserve’s indication of extended rate plateaus. Richmond Fed’s President, Thomas Barkin, further added ambiguity by hinting at the uncertainty of monetary policy shifts in the upcoming months.

Economic Growth and Inflation Expectations

Recent data highlighted the U.S. economy’s consistent growth rate in the previous quarter. The financial markets are now aligning their strategies in anticipation of the Fed’s upcoming inflation metric – the August PCE price index.

Short-Term Gold Outlook

For gold to ascend past the $1,900 mark, a combination of a weaker dollar, reduced bond yields, and potentially disappointing inflation results would be necessary. However, given the current financial landscape, such an upward shift seems improbable.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold XAU/USD

Gold’s (XAU/USD) current daily price of 1870.16 sits below both its 200-Day and 50-Day moving averages, indicating a potential bearish momentum.

The 14-Day RSI at 30.75 confirms this sentiment, hinting at an oversold market.

With the daily price below the minor support of 1889.37 , there’s a tangible risk of further declines. Additionally, trend line support is positioned at 1912.41, acting as a critical threshold. Considering these metrics, the prevailing sentiment leans bearish for Gold.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.