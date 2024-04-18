Gold Prices Forecast: XAU/USD Edging Higher While Consolidation Conditions

FXEmpire.com -

Gold futures, while edging up on Thursday, showed signs of consolidation within a narrow range, highlighting a mix of bullish and bearish sentiments among investors. The global economic and political context, including U.S. monetary policy and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, plays a significant role in influencing gold’s current market dynamics.

At 09:46 GMT, XAU/USD is trading $2379.635, up $18.540 or +0.79%.

Key Market Factors

The price of gold climbed amid escalating conflicts in the Middle East, enhancing its status as a safe-haven asset. However, the impact was tempered by the Federal Reserve’s indications that U.S. interest rates might remain elevated for an extended period. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s recent remarks suggested a cautious approach towards rate cuts, aligning with the broader expectation of maintaining higher rates to manage inflation.

Geopolitical Influence

Statements from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and ongoing tensions following attacks from Iran have stoked fears of a broader conflict, prompting investors to turn to gold for security. These geopolitical risks are crucial in supporting gold prices as they introduce uncertainty that typically drives safe-haven buying.

Interest Rates and Economic Indicators

Despite the safe-haven demand, higher U.S. interest rates continue to challenge gold’s appeal, as they enhance the yield on non-yielding assets like bullion. Recent economic data, including the consumer price index and comments from Federal Reserve officials, suggest that rate cuts may not occur as soon as anticipated, potentially as late as September, according to futures contracts.

Mixed Signals Ahead

The immediate outlook for gold appears bearish as the market anticipates consolidation and potential pullbacks due to the high-interest rate environment. However, limited disinvestment in gold-backed ETFs and a thin investment level suggest that there could be room for upward movement if geopolitical tensions escalate or if economic data weakens the dollar further.

Short-term Forecast

In the short term, gold markets are likely to see volatile trading with a bearish bias due to the strong dollar and higher interest rates. However, traders should remain alert to any significant shifts in geopolitical tensions or unexpected changes in U.S. monetary policy, which could quickly reverse the current minor trend.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

XAU/USD is still in an uptrend, but could be consolidating before making its next major move. We can’t tell if there is accumulation or distribution taking place, but we do know that last Friday’s dramatic closing price reversal top is a potentially bearish signal.

We’re going to let trader reaction to the short-term pivot determine whether buyers or sellers are in charge.

The short-term range is $2431.59 to $2324.25. The pivot is $2377.92. Trader reaction to this mid-point is likely to determine the direction of the market over the near-term.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.