Gold Prices Forecast: XAU/USD Climbs as Dovish Fed Stance Pressures Dollar

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Gold rises amid Federal Reserve’s policy shift.

ECB’s steady rates contrast with Fed’s dovish stance.

Lower Treasury yields and dollar boost gold’s appeal.

Gold Prices Edge Higher Amid Central Bank Decisions

Gold prices (XAU/USD) are experiencing a subtle uptick, trading within the previous day’s range, indicating possible trader indecision after recent significant gains. As of 07:36 GMT, gold is at $2037.83, up $2.25 or +0.11%.

Impact of the Federal Reserve’s Policy

The Federal Reserve’s recent policy meeting, which signaled an end to its tightening cycle, has been a key driver for gold’s rise, touching a 10-day high. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments about the potential end of rate hikes and a shift towards cutting borrowing costs have influenced market sentiment, contributing to a softer dollar and lower Treasury yields.

Global Central Banks and Market Outlook

While the Fed’s dovish stance boosts gold, the European Central Bank’s decision to hold interest rates steady contrasts with this outlook. This discrepancy in central bank policies globally is shaping the investment landscape, particularly for gold.

Treasury Yields and Dollar Weakness

Treasury yields plummeted to multi-month lows following the Fed’s guidance, decreasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold. Concurrently, the dollar’s decline to a four-month low further supports gold prices, as lower interest rates and a weaker dollar typically increase the appeal of gold.

Short-Term Forecast: Bullish for Gold

In the short term, the market appears bullish for gold. The combination of the Fed’s pivot, lower Treasury yields, and a weaker dollar, coupled with global central bank interest rate decisions, presents a conducive environment for gold’s continued rise. However, ongoing economic uncertainties and the varied stances of central banks warrant a cautious approach.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

The current daily price of 2038.24 for Gold (XAU/USD) is positioned above both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, set at 1955.32 and 1979.27 respectively, indicating a bullish trend in the short term.

This price is just below the minor resistance of 2067.00, suggesting the potential for an upward breakout. However, the proximity to the main support level at 1987.00 should be monitored, as a breach could shift the trend.

The market sentiment, as reflected by these technical indicators, leans towards bullishness, with an eye on the resistance level for further upside potential.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.