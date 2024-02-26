Gold Prices Forecast: XAU/USD Capped by Technical Resistance, Profit-Taking

Gold Market Analysis: Short-Term Forecast

Gold is currently experiencing a decline, influenced significantly by profit-taking at the key resistance level of the 50-day moving average, which stands at $1966.26. Despite this downturn, the market is finding some support from lower U.S. Treasury yields and a weaker U.S. Dollar.

At 11:43 GMT, Gold (XAU/USD) is trading $2032.07, down $3.31 or -0.16%.

Federal Reserve and Economic Data

The focus of market participants is currently on the Federal Reserve’s impending interest rate decisions, highlighted by the upcoming release of the personal consumption expenditures price index. The market is reacting to recent economic indicators, especially the consumer and producer price indices, which have reported higher than expected figures, leading to concerns about the persistence of high interest rates and their impact on gold.

Geopolitical Context and Safe-Haven Demand

The ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have bolstered gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset. The conflict has led to a significant increase in gold prices, as it is traditionally seen as a secure investment during times of global instability.

Influence of Treasury Yields and the Dollar

The downward movement in U.S. Treasury yields and a softer dollar are factors currently supporting gold prices. These economic elements are pivotal in influencing the attractiveness of non-yielding assets like gold within the investor community.

Short-Term Outlook

In the short term, the outlook for gold is trending towards a bearish bias. The anticipation of delayed rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, along with strong economic data, suggests a potential decrease in the desirability of gold as a non-yielding asset. Investors and traders in thegold marketshould closely monitor upcoming economic data releases, including GDP figures and the core PCE price index, as these will play a significant role in determining the direction of gold prices in the coming weeks.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

Based on the early price action, the direction of Gold(XAU/USD) is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the 50-day moving average at $2032.56.

The longer-term trend is being controlled by the 200-day moving average at $1966.26, however, its the intermediate trend or 50-day MA that has been giving bullish gold traders its since the middle of January.

A failure to overcome $2032.56 will indicate the presence of sellers with $2009.00 the first target, followed by $1984.30. Meanwhile, a sustained move over $2032.56 will signal the presence of buyers and could ignite a surge into $2067.00.

