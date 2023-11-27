Gold Prices Forecast: XAU/USD at 6-Month High Amid Weakening Dollar, Fed Speculation

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Gold peaks at six-month high, dollar weakens.

Market eyes Fed policy, global economic data.

Rate cut speculation fuels gold’s ascent.

Gold Prices Reach Six-Month High

Gold (XAU/USD) prices reached a six-month peak on Monday, driven by a weakening U.S. dollar and expectations that the Federal Reserve might halt its interest rate hikes. Spot gold increased by 0.4% to $2,010.87 per ounce, its highest since mid-May, while U.S. gold futures mirrored this rise.

Influence of U.S. Dollar and Economic Indicators

The softening U.S. dollar, influenced by recent economic data, has been a key factor propelling gold’s ascent. This week’s U.S. economic releases, particularly regarding growth and inflation, could further impact gold’s stability above the $2,000 mark. Additionally, the dollar index, slightly recovering but poised for a significant monthly loss, influences gold’s pricing for international buyers.

Global Economic Events and Inflation Outlook

Global economic events, including the postponed OPEC+ meeting, inflation data from the euro zone and Australia, and policy decisions from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and China’s PMI data, are poised to shape market sentiment. Investors are closely watching U.S. core PCE prices, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation metric, for hints on future policy direction.

Market Anticipation and Interest Rate Dynamics

Despite no immediate signs of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, market pricing suggests a growing anticipation of policy easing in the near future. The possibility of a Fed rate reduction as early as next March currently stands at around 23%. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields saw an uptick, and the upcoming U.S. GDP figures and PCE price index will be closely scrutinized for further indications of the economic trajectory.

Outlook for December and Beyond

The market largely expects the Fed to maintain current interest rates in December, with increasing speculation about a potential rate cut by May next year. This environment, where lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold, might continue to bolster gold prices in the short term.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

Gold (XAU/USD), trading at $2010.75, is currently above both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages of $1941.56 and $1936.68 respectively, signaling a bullish trend.

The asset’s price is hovering just above the minor support level of $2009.00, which, if sustained, could indicate continued bullish momentum. However, approaching the minor resistance at $2067.00, gold faces a crucial test. If it breaks through this resistance, it could signal further upside potential.

The current market positioning, above key moving averages and near minor support, suggests a positive sentiment among investors, leaning towards a bullish outlook for gold in the short term.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.