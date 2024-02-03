Gold Prices Forecast: Will Strong Dollar and High Yields Spark Bearish Trend?

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Strong U.S. jobs report boosts dollar, pressures gold.

Fed Chair Powell dismisses early rate cuts.

Treasury yields surge, gold’s appeal diminishes.

Upcoming Fed speeches to guide next week’s gold trends.

Analyzing Last Week’s Key Influences and Predicting Future Trends

Last week, gold prices experienced notable fluctuations due to several critical economic developments. These included Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s assertive comments, an unexpectedly strong U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report, increasing Treasury yields, and a strengthening U.S. Dollar.

U.S. Jobs Data and Dollar Strength Impact Gold

The increase in gold prices was hindered by a surge in the dollar and yields, following a robust U.S. nonfarm payrolls report. This report showed the addition of 353,000 jobs in January, well above the forecasted 180,000. This robust job growth reduced the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates soon, leading to a decrease in gold’s appeal.

The dollar index rose by 0.47% last week, making gold more expensive for international buyers. XAUUSD settled sharply lower on Friday, but was able to finish the week at $2039.75, up $21.16 or +1.05%.

Fed’s Position and Treasury Yield Rise

Weekly Gold (XAU/USD)

Chairman Powell’s stance against reducing interest rates in the near future, coupled with his confidence in reaching the 2% inflation target, significantly influenced thegold market Following his remarks, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note exceeded 4%, a factor that typically reduces the attractiveness of gold, a non-yielding asset.

Dollar’s Rally and Market Sentiment

The surge to a seven-week high in the U.S. dollar index further reflected the market’s reaction to the strong employment data. This increase in the dollar, alongside the changes in Treasury yields, indicated a shift in market expectations, especially regarding the timing of any potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Gold Price Forecast for the Upcoming Week

Looking ahead, the focus will be on upcoming speeches from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other Federal Open Market Committee members. Their comments on the impact of the strong jobs report on the prospects of rate adjustments in the near term will be crucial.

Given the current market conditions, including the strong dollar, rising yields, and the Fed’s current stance, the forecast for gold prices in the upcoming week leans towards a bearish outlook.

The prevailing economic indicators suggest that gold may continue to face downward pressure, especially if upcoming speeches reinforce the perception of a resilient U.S. economy and a delayed timeline for rate cuts. Investors and traders in thegold marketshould prepare for potential further declines in gold prices in the short term.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.