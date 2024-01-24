Gold Prices Forecast: Traders Seeking Direction from US Economic Reports

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Gold dips as U.S. Treasury yields stabilize.

Delayed Fed rate cuts challenge gold’s appeal.

Economic reports crucial forgold markets direction.

U.S. Economic Data Influencing Gold Prices

Gold prices are experiencing a slight decline as they grapple with stable U.S. Treasury yields. The U.S. Dollar index’s fluctuations, particularly its recent surge, have prompted traders to reduce their long positions in gold.

Strong U.S. economic indicators are diminishing the likelihood of early interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Key economic reports set to release this week include U.S. Flash Manufacturing PMI, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index report.

At 07:42 GMT, Gold (XAU/USD) is trading $2029.90, down $0.26 or -0.01%.

Fed Rate Cut Expectations and Gold’s Performance

The anticipation of Federal Reserve rate cuts, previously expected to start sooner, is now facing delays, impacting gold’s attractiveness. Despite this, rising geopolitical tensions may offer some support to gold prices, with the critical $2,000 level eyed as a potential near-term support.

Key Economic Data and Market Sentiment

Markets are closely monitoring upcoming economic data: the U.S. flash PMI Manufacturing and Services report, advance GDP estimates for the fourth quarter, and the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data. These reports are crucial in shaping market expectations and gauging the resilience of the U.S. economy. Traders currently anticipate five quarter-point rate cuts by the Fed in 2024, a reduction from previous forecasts.

Fed’s Stance on Interest Rate Cuts

Recent comments from Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic indicate a potential shift in the timeline for interest rate reductions. If inflation rates drop more rapidly than expected, Bostic suggests the possibility of earlier rate cuts, contrary to his previous stance of waiting until the latter half of the year.

Short-term Market Forecast

The market is poised to react sensitively to the upcoming economic reports, with a bearish outlook for gold in the short term. The focus remains on how the Fed interprets these data points and their subsequent decisions on interest rate cuts, crucial for the future trajectory of gold prices.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

Gold (XAU/USD) trades at $2029.61, closely above the minor support of $2009.00 and the 50-day moving average at $2024.99. This positioning suggests a balancing act for Gold, with its immediate trend hinging on the 50-day MA.

Holding above this level could fuel a short-term rally, keeping bullish sentiment alive. The market is now focusing on whether Gold can sustain this support, especially with its main support at $1952.21 further down.

Traders are watching these levels for signs of either a continued uptrend or a potential shift in momentum.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.