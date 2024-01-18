Gold Prices Forecast: Traders Eyeing Yields, Dollar, Odds of Early Fed Rate Cut

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Gold increases slightly, influenced by economic factors.

Central bank policies crucial for gold’s future price.

Traders eye Treasury yields, dollar, and FedWatch Tool for direction.

Gold Prices Ticking Higher

Gold (XAU/USD) prices are seeing a modest increase on Thursday, currently at $2011.66, up $5.32 or +0.27%. This uptick comes in the wake of weakening U.S. Treasury yields and a softening U.S. Dollar. Despite this rise, gold remains near five-week lows, influenced by hawkish Federal Reserve remarks and robust U.S. economic data, which have tempered expectations for significant U.S. interest rate cuts.

Market Trends and Fed Outlook

The market is displaying a typical cycle, with investors weighing the potential for a rate cut at the upcoming Fed meeting on January 30-31. The CME FedWatch Tool indicates a leaning towards a March rate reduction. This anticipation has led to a fluctuation in gold investments, with traders initially building long positions in December due to a perceived dovish Fed, only to adopt a more cautious stance as sentiment shifted to a less-hawkish outlook.

Economic Indicators and Central Bank Policies

Today, traders will closely watch U.S. economic reports and ECB President Lagarde’s speech for further insights. Data such as Weekly Unemployment Claims and Housing Starts will be pivotal in shaping the market’s perception of future monetary policies. A hawkish tone from central banks could dampen gold’s appeal, while a dovish approach might enhance it.

Short-term Forecast

In the near future, the price movements of gold will be heavily influenced by the policies of central banks and newly released economic data. The market is expected to experience significant fluctuations, primarily driven by any changes in the positions of these central banks. Therefore, traders should closely monitor the evolving economic environment to gauge the likely path of gold prices.

Key factors to watch include Treasury yields, the U.S. Dollar, and the CME FedWatch Tool. These indicators are crucial for understanding both the direction and the volatility of thegold market Presently, the FedWatch Tool indicates a 61% likelihood of a specific monetary action.

It’s important to note that as this percentage approaches 50%, it suggests an increase in bearish sentiment and greater volatility in gold prices. Traders should keep a close eye on these indicators for insights into future market movements.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

In the Gold (XAU/USD) market, the current daily price of $2012.22 is above the 200-day moving average of $1963.62, indicating a longer-term bullish trend. However, it is below the 50-day moving average of $2018.44, suggesting some short-term bearish pressure.

The market is currently hovering around the pivot point at $2009.00. This position implies a delicate balance; maintaining above this level could reinforce bullish sentiment, potentially moving towards the main resistance at $2067.00. If the price drops below this pivot, it might be drawn towards the 200-day moving average and the main support at $1952.21, signaling increased bearish momentum.

