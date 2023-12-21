Gold Prices Forecast: Supported by Dovish Fed Outlook Despite Light Volume

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Gold rises with dollar’s dip, Fed policy in focus

Fed officials temper expectations of rapid rate cuts

Economic data crucial for gold’s short-term trend

Soft Dollar and Treasury Yields Boost Gold

Gold (XAU/USD) prices are inching higher on Thursday, driven by a softer dollar and a decline in Treasury yields. This rise comes as traders eagerly anticipate U.S. economic data to gain insights into the Federal Reserve’s upcoming monetary policy decisions. The lower dollar, down by 0.1% against its rivals, has made gold more accessible for holders of other currencies. Volume is expected to remain light due to the upcoming long, Christmas holiday weekend.

Rate Cut Expectations and Technical Standpoint

Traders remain hopeful about a potential global rate cutting cycle, especially in the U.S., which continues to support gold prices. However, from a technical perspective, gold prices have shown a loss of momentum, raising the possibility of a short-term pullback. This concern is amplified by Federal Reserve officials’ recent comments, which suggest a less aggressive stance on rate cuts next year, contrary to market expectations.

Fed Officials Caution Against Rapid Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve officials, including Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, have voiced reservations about the speed and necessity of future rate cuts. Despite these statements, market participants still heavily anticipate a rate cut as early as March, as reflected in federal fund futures and bond yield movements.

Market Outlook and U.S. Economic Indicators

The market continues to assess the probability of interest rate reductions in 2024. Recent economic data, such as the unexpected rise in U.S. existing home sales and a boost in consumer confidence, play a crucial role in shaping market sentiment. These indicators, coupled with the forthcoming U.S. third-quarter GDP report and core personal consumption expenditure index, will further clarify the Fed’s stance and influence gold prices.

Bullish or Bearish?

Considering the current market conditions, including the anticipation of Fed rate cuts, the economic data trends, and the technical analysis of gold prices, the short-term outlook for gold seems cautiously bullish. However, the market remains vigilant, closely monitoring Federal Reserve communications and key economic reports for any shifts in sentiment.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

The current daily price of Gold (XAU/USD) at 2035.98 is trading above both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, set at 1957.89 and 1992.30 respectively, indicating a strong bullish trend in the medium to long term. This position above both key moving averages suggests sustained buying interest and market confidence in gold.

The price is also hovering above the minor support level of 2009.00 and the main support at 1987.00, reinforcing the bullish sentiment. However, it’s approaching the minor resistance at 2067.00, which could serve as a near-term ceiling for further price advances. If the price breaks this resistance, the next significant level to watch is the main resistance at 2149.00.

The current market setup, characterized by the price’s relation to moving averages and its position between support and resistance levels, reflects overall bullish market sentiment for gold.

