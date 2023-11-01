Gold Prices Forecast: Subdued Trade as Federal Reserve Decisions Loom

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Gold market shows signs of fatigue

Fed interest rate decision highly anticipated

Geopolitical tension in Middle East drives uncertainty

Gold’s Luster Dims Ahead of Key Federal Reserve Decision

Spot gold (XAU/USD) entered November on shaky ground, as markets fixate on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy announcement. Last month, geopolitical unrest in the Middle East propelled the metal above the coveted $2,000 an ounce mark.

espite the previous surge, thegold marketappears to be treading water, exhibiting signs of fatigue after a 7.3% rally in October. Currently, the asset is trading at $1,978.36, with U.S. gold futures also witnessing a 0.4% drop to $1,987.00.

Federal Reserve Takes Center Stage

Investors are keenly awaiting the Fed’s interest rate decision, expected to remain unchanged. The central bank’s assessment of the U.S. economy and its future monetary policy will be closely scrutinized. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference, following the meeting’s conclusion, will also be in the spotlight. Although the majority of policymakers have indicated that they don’t expect rates to climb further, they have been citing tighter financial conditions due to higher Treasury yields as a significant concern.

Geopolitical Factors in the Balance

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, specifically Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, have been the other key driver for gold prices. At least 50 Palestinians, including a Hamas commander, were killed, adding more uncertainty to the already volatile market. If the conflict escalates with new players entering the fray, it could jolt the commodity market further.

Asian Manufacturing Woes

Adding another layer of complexity is the contraction of factory activity in China, Asia’s manufacturing hub. With global demand already subdued and input costs rising, the shrinking manufacturing activity could affect gold’s demand dynamics, particularly from one of its largest consumers.

Short-Term Outlook

Given the looming Federal Reserve decision, persistent geopolitical risks, and weakening Asian manufacturing, the market sentiment appears cautious. Despite the soft start to November, gold’s potential to serve as a safe-haven asset amid geopolitical strife keeps its bullish prospects alive, albeit fragile. Therefore, a bearish undertone is palpable, but the asset remains sensitive to any sharp turns in macroeconomic and geopolitical narratives.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

The current daily price of gold at $1980.75 is trading above both the 200-day moving average of $1933.41 and the 50-day moving average of $1917.98, suggesting a bullish posture in the near term.

However, the asset is facing some resistance near the $1987.00 mark, marginally above its current level. The main resistance is still further away at $2009.00.

On the downside, strong support levels lie at $1930.64 and $1952.21. These indicators collectively signal a cautious bullish sentiment, but traders should watch for a possible breakout above the minor resistance to confirm upward momentum or a retreat towards support levels as a bearish sign.

