Gold Prices Forecast: Steady-to-Lower Ahead of Key Economic Releases

Gold prices experienced a slight downturn on Wednesday, yet remained ensnared within a tight trading range as investors eagerly anticipated forthcoming U.S. economic data to glean insights into the Federal Reserve’s interest rate trajectory.

At 10:38 GMT, XAU/USD is trading $2315.99, down $6.13 or -0.26%.

Spot gold touched its lowest level since April 5 during the previous session, signaling a temporary retreat in prices. However, the failure to breach the critical $2,300 mark on Tuesday hints at the market’s inclination towards maintaining a sideways movement, potentially oscillating between $2,291 and $2,362, unless a notable catalyst emerges to disrupt the prevailing pattern.

Investor attention is sharply focused on two key economic indicators scheduled for release later this week: the eagerly anticipated GDP data on Thursday and the crucial Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report on Friday. These reports are poised to provide crucial insights into the health of the U.S. economy and potentially sway market sentiment regarding future monetary policy decisions by the Federal Reserve.

The resilience displayed by recent U.S. economic data has fueled expectations of potential upside surprises, which could further bolster the dollar and U.S. bond yields, thereby eroding the allure of gold as a safe-haven asset.

Furthermore, recent economic indicators, such as the S&P Global Flash manufacturing PMI for the U.S., suggest a potential easing in economic activity, sparking concerns among investors about the broader economic landscape.

In light of the prevailing uncertainties surrounding the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decisions and the broader economic outlook, gold prices are poised to experience continued volatility in the near term.

However, despite the prevailing long-term uptrend and impending economic data releases, the short-term forecast for gold appears bearish. Traders are advised to closely monitor developments in the coming days and exercise caution as they navigate the intricacies of thegold marketamidst evolving macroeconomic conditions.

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

XAU/USD is trading lower on Wednesday as buyers remain absent in anticipation of a new bullish catalyst. The short-term trend is down, but the intermediate and long-term trends remain up.

The daily chart indicates there is plenty of room to the downside if the economic data comes out on the bearish side. The nearest target is the 50-day moving average at $2192.27. It has been controlling the intermediate trend since February 24.

