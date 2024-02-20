Gold Prices Forecast: Steady as Traders Eye FOMC Minutes for Clues

FXEmpire.com -

Gold Market Outlook Amid Fed Minutes Release

Gold prices are steady in the face of a stronger dollar and higher Treasury yields, as investors await key insights from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes regarding interest rate cut timing.

At 08:04 GMT, XAU/USD is trading $2021.52, up $3.57 or +0.18%.

Market Context

The U.S. markets recently observed a closure for President’s Day, contributing to lower volatility levels. Despite a 0.1% increase in the dollar index and 10-year Treasury note yields above 4%, gold’s appeal hasn’t waned significantly. This resistance to typical market pressures indicates a robust underlying interest in gold.

Anticipated Fed Minutes Impact

The upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes are a critical focus, expected to shed light on the Fed’s interest rate strategies. However, the market anticipates limited surprises due to the Fed’s transparent stance before the last inflation data release. Consequently, gold’s short-term trend is likely to be driven more by technical factors than the FOMC revelations.

Federal Reserve’s Position

Fed Chair Jay Powell has been vocal against rapid rate cuts since the January policy meeting. With the Fed maintaining rates at 5.25-5.5% and signaling only three potential cuts this year, expectations have been tempered. Recent inflation reports support the Fed’s cautious approach, which is likely to be echoed in the forthcoming minutes.

Inflation and Rate Cut Expectations

Unexpectedly high U.S. inflation data has cast doubts on an immediate rate cut, shifting market expectations to a potential cut in June. This alteration in the interest rate landscape influences gold’s attractiveness as a non-yielding asset.

Short-Term Forecast

In the short term, gold is leaning toward a somewhat bullish trend. The anticipation surrounding the Fed minutes, combined with technical market factors, suggests a potential uptick in gold prices. While the Fed’s reaffirmed focus on inflation might usually dampen gold’s appeal, the market’s adjusted rate cut expectations and gold’s recent resilience indicate a cautiously optimistic outlook for the metal. This sentiment, coupled with ongoing global economic uncertainties, positions gold favorably in the eyes of experienced traders.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

Gold (XAU/USD) is edging higher for a fourth session on Tuesday as traders approach the 50-day moving average at $2030.65. Trader reaction to this level will determine the intermediate trend.

If the intermediate trend turns up then look for a possible near-term trade into resistance at $2067.00.

The inability to overcome the 50-day MA will signal a resumption of the downtrend. This could lead to a short-term test of the static support at $2009.00 and the recent main bottom at $1984.30.

