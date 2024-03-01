Gold Prices Forecast: Soaring to One-Month High Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation

Gold Market Overview

Gold is trading at a one-month high, signaling a bullish stance in the market. This upturn is partly driven by the latest U.S. economic data indicating a slowdown in inflation, boosting expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut as early as June.

At 11:45 GMT, XAU/USD is trading $2056.30, up $12.00 or +0.59%.

Inflation and Treasury Yields Impact

The inflation data, particularly the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, aligns with market forecasts, showing a 0.3% monthly increase and a 2.4% annual rise. The core PCE, excluding food and energy, rose by 0.4% monthly and 2.8% annually, slightly lower than December’s figures yet above the Fed’s 2% target. This data, coupled with the consumer and producer price indexes for January, suggests that inflation is moderating.

Federal Reserve’s Monetary Policy

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic’s remarks indicate a potential rate cut in the summer, aligning with the broader consensus among Fed officials who anticipate rate reductions this year. However, the timeline remains vague, with Fed officials emphasizing a data-driven approach to monetary policy decisions.

Dollar Index and Treasury Yields

While the dollar index remains steady, it experienced a minor increase following the inflation data release. Concurrently, U.S. Treasury yields have dipped as the market assesses the economic implications of these inflation figures. Market expectations, as reflected in CME’s FedWatch tool, now show a 67% probability of a Fed rate cut in June.

Gold’s Position

With declining Treasury yields and a potential rate cut on the horizon, gold prices have strengthened. This is because lower interest rates generally increase the appeal of non-yielding assets like gold. However, the market is currently in a wait-and-see mode, closely monitoring any new developments from the Federal Reserve or global economic indicators.

Short-Term Market Forecast

In the short term, gold prices are likely to maintain their upward momentum, bolstered by expectations of lower interest rates and moderated inflation. The market’s current focus is on upcoming statements from Fed officials, which could provide further clarity on the monetary policy direction. This scenario presents a generally bullish outlook for gold, contingent on the evolving economic data and central bank policies.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

Gold (XAU/USD) is soaring on Friday after crossing to the bullish side of the 50-day moving average the previous session. The intermediate trend is now higher with support coming in at $2033.47.

Strong upside momentum has traders targeting $2067 and $2088.55. The latter is the last potential resistance before the all-time high at $2149.00.

