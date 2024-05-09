Gold Prices Forecast: Showing Resilience Despite Higher Yields, Firm Dollar

Gold Prices Hold Steady Ahead of Economic Data

Gold prices remained relatively unchanged on Thursday, with investors eagerly awaiting key U.S. economic data to gain insights into the Federal Reserve’s potential interest rate decisions. Higher Treasury yields and a firm U.S. Dollar are helping to keep a lid on gold prices.

At 11:24 GMT, XAU/USD is trading $2312.61, up $3.92 or +0.17%.

Anticipation of Economic Data

Investors are closely monitoring upcoming U.S. economic releases, including weekly jobless claims and the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment reading, scheduled to offer valuable insights into the Federal Reserve’s approach to interest rate adjustments.

Rise in Treasury Yields

U.S. Treasury yields experienced a modest increase, with the 10-year yield rising by over 2 basis points to 4.506%, and the 2-year yield reaching 4.847%. This uptick was driven by investors’ scrutiny of remarks from Federal Reserve officials for clues about future interest rate adjustments.

Federal Reserve Commentary

Boston Fed President Susan Collins recently indicated that interest rates are likely to remain stable until inflation moves closer to the Fed’s 2% target range. This sentiment aligns with comments made by other Fed officials, reinforcing the guidance issued by the Fed in its latest meeting.

Market Sentiment

Traders are closely monitoring the dollar’s performance against its peers, particularly in anticipation of key U.S. inflation data. Attention is focused on the upcoming release of the April U.S. producer price index (PPI) and consumer price index (CPI) for indications of inflation trends that could influence Federal Reserve policy decisions.

Short-Term Forecast

Despite market expectations of a rate cut in September, gold traders remain cautious. Looking ahead to the rest of 2024, the outlook for gold appears relatively positive, with the potential for further record highs, especially amidst uncertain economic conditions and geopolitical tensions.

In summary, gold prices held steady amidst anticipation of crucial economic data and Federal Reserve commentary. Traders continue to closely monitor developments for indications of future interest rate movements, which could significantly impact gold prices in the coming months.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

XAU/USD continues to consolidate on Thursday as traders await the catalyst that could spike prices through $2336.10 or trigger a breakdown under $2277.35.

Despite an ambiguous short-term outlook, the market remains well supported by the uptrending 50-day moving average at $2257.14. This indicator is controlling the intermediate trend.

Because of the presence of the 50-day moving average, the way of least resistance is up with $2354.47 a key near-term target price.

