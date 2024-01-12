Gold Prices Forecast: Safe-Haven Rally in the Midst of Middle East Unrest

FXEmpire.com -

Gold prices rise on Middle East tensions.

Inflation data eases concerns, supports gold.

Uncertainty surrounds Federal Reserve’s rate direction.

Gold’s Safe-Haven Appeal Strengthens

In response to the escalating conflicts in the Middle East, gold prices have witnessed a significant rise. Spot gold increased by 0.3% to $2,034.84 per ounce, though it experienced a slight 0.5% drop over the week. U.S. gold futures also saw an upward trend, growing 1% to $2,039.10. The ongoing geopolitical unrest, especially in the Middle East, is enhancing gold’s status as a safe-haven asset, keeping its prices above the critical 50-day moving average.

Global Reactions to Yemen Strikes

Recent strikes in Yemen by the United States and Britain targeting Houthi-affiliated sites have heightened the Middle East conflict. This escalation is echoed by Saudi Arabia’s call for restraint, highlighting the severity of the situation. As a result, broader financial markets, particularly Asian stocks, have become cautious, and oil prices have spiked due to the tensions in the Red Sea region.

Inflation and Treasury Yield Trends

The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed an unexpected increase in December. However, the core inflation rate, which excludes food and energy, saw a slight decline to an annual rate of 3.9%. This shift led to a decrease in 10-year Treasury yields, now below 4%, suggesting the market’s view of the inflation data as not overly alarming, thereby supporting gold. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.968%, with the 2-year yield dropping to 4.256%.

Federal Reserve’s Outlook

Despite the CPI rising more than expected, core inflation figures aligned with projections. The Federal Reserve, which previously indicated potential rate cuts, continues to face uncertainty regarding the direction of interest rates. The upcoming policy meeting at the end of January is expected to maintain current rates, with focused attention on the impending U.S. producer prices data.

Short-Term Forecast: Bullish

The immediate outlook for gold remains bullish, influenced by the current geopolitical tensions and the market’s reaction to the latest inflation data. While the market is anticipating rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, the timing remains under speculation. The forthcoming producer price index and the evolving situation in the Middle East will play a vital role in shaping the short-term direction of gold prices.

Technical Analysis

Daily (Gold (XAU/USD)

Gold (XAU/USD) is trading higher on Friday, with the current daily price at 2039.53 comfortably above both the 200-day moving average of 1963.17 and the support cluster formed by the 50-day moving average at 2014.72 and the minor support at 2009.00. Additionally, the market found support on Thursday at the 50-day moving average, further confirming its importance.

This combination creates a strong support zone. Main support rests at 1952.21, with minor resistance at 2067.00, and main resistance at 2149.00. Given these factors, the current market sentiment appears cautiously bullish, with the support cluster at its core.

