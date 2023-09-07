Gold Prices Forecast: Navigating XAU/USD Amid U.S. Dollar Strength, Persistent Inflation

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Gold prices slump for five days as U.S. dollar surges on solid services sector data.

Boston Fed President, Susan Collins, urges caution in future policy adjustments.

Rising U.S. rates erode gold’s allure; SPDR Gold Trust reports 0.36% dip in holdings.

Robust dollar and shifting global economics paint a near-term bearish picture for gold.

Gold’s Dip Amidst Dollar Strength

Gold (XAU/USD) prices lingered near a one-week low, marking a downward trend across five consecutive sessions. This decline comes as the U.S. dollar achieves its highest since mid-March, buoyed by strong U.S. services sector data from August.

U.S. Economic Indicators and Gold

The U.S. dollar’s strengthening comes on the back of the services sector data, suggesting persistent inflationary pressures. With the Federal Reserve taking a cautious stance, Boston Fed President Susan Collins emphasized a measured approach to future monetary policy adjustments. She recognizes the evident progress in moderating inflation, further highlighted by a Federal Reserve report showing modest economic growth and cooling inflationary pressures during July and August.

Global Insights and Gold Demand

China, a major gold consumer, is undergoing a pivotal economic shift. As the country transitions from an infrastructure and investment focus to a consumption-centric economy, challenges arise. Recent data underscored this, revealing an 8.8% YoY drop in China’s August exports and a 7.3% contraction in imports. Moreover, China’s service activity, despite stimulus efforts, recorded its slowest expansion in eight months.

Gold’s Investment Dynamics

Gold’s investment appeal wanes during periods of rising U.S. interest rates due to the increased opportunity costs of holding the non-yielding asset. This sentiment was evident as the SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s premier gold-backed exchange-traded fund, reported a 0.36% decline in its holdings. The broader investment community, while expecting the Fed to maintain current rates at its upcoming meeting, is still factoring in a 42% likelihood of a rate increase before 2024.

Short-Term Forecast: Bearish Tendencies

Given the prevailing U.S. dollar strength, positive economic data, and the evolving global economic landscape, particularly concerning China, the short-term outlook for gold appears bearish. Investors should closely monitor global economic indicators, especially consumer sentiment and interest rate dynamics, to make informed decisions.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Gold (XAUUSD)

The current 4-hour price of Gold XAUUSD (1919.16) is slightly above its previous close (1919.03). It’s below both the 200-4H moving average (1928.80) and the 50-4H moving average (1932.80), indicating a potential bearish trend. The 14-4H RSI is at 34.20, suggesting weakened momentum and nearing oversold conditions.

Gold’s price is hovering above the main support area (1893.07 to 1885.79) but remains below the primary resistance (1946.99 to 1954.88). Given these indicators, the market sentiment for Gold currently leans bearish on the 4-hour chart.

