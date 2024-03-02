Gold Prices Forecast: More Gains Ahead Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation?

Gold Market Overview

FXEmpire.com -

Gold has started March with a noticeable uptick, reaching a two-month high driven by growing expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut by June. This upward movement marks gold’s second consecutive weekly gain.

Last week, XAU/USD settled at $2082.73, up $47.36 or +2.33%.

Interest Rates and Dollar Influence

Weekly Gold (XAU/USD)

Recent economic data has led to a decrease in U.S. Treasury yields, influencing Federal Reserve monetary policy speculations. The retreat of benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields and the dollar index has bolstered gold’s appeal. Critical data points include the University of Michigan’s sentiment index and the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index. Despite the PCE aligning with expectations, its annual figures still exceed the Fed’s 2% target, indicating persistent inflation.

Federal Reserve officials have expressed caution regarding premature rate cuts, emphasizing a data-driven approach. However, several have hinted at potential rate reductions later in the year. The U.S. Dollar Index’s 0.7% decline last week further supports this trend.

Economic Reports and Forecast

U.S. manufacturing downturn and weak consumer surveys underline the potential for a Fed rate cut. Gold’s prospects look positive, with expectations of easing monetary policy by mid-year. If economic data continues to underperform, gold prices could reach record highs in the next three to four months.

Central Bank Activity and Fed’s Stance

Strong central bank purchases of gold are a notable market support. Despite the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet decisions, their focus remains on controlling inflation and meeting their dual mandate. Fed Governor Chris Waller’s recent comments separate balance sheet policies from interest rate decisions, indicating a cautious approach to asset holding reductions.

New York Community Bancorp Impact

The recent developments with New York Community Bancorp (NYCB), including the discovery of material weaknesses in loan review processes and increased commercial real estate exposure concerns, have significantly impacted its stock. This situation has triggered a defensive stance in the options market. NYCB’s shares plunged 24%, with a substantial increase in options trading volume. The bearish sentiment, however, seems confined to NYCB, with more balanced activity observed in broader regional banking ETFs.

Short-Term Market Forecast

Given the current economic backdrop, the outlook for gold remains bullish in the short term. The combination of dovish Federal Reserve signals, weakening economic indicators, and strong central bank buying presents a favorable environment for gold prices. The situation with NYCB further injects uncertainty into the market, potentially diverting more investment towards safe-haven assets like gold. The upcoming U.S. employment report and Fed’s future decisions will be critical in shaping the near-term trend of gold prices.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.