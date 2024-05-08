Gold Prices Forecast: Mixed as Firm Dollar Caps Gains, Geopolitics Underpin

Gold Market Update

Gold prices are mixed on Wednesday in a thinly traded session as the interaction of rising US Treasury yields and a stronger US dollar outweighed the benefits from safe-haven demands. This shift occurs against a backdrop of increasing geopolitical tensions and the evolving economic conditions influenced by Federal Reserve policies.

At 10:59 GMT, XAU/USD is trading $2315.78, up $1.645 or +0.07%.

Treasury Yields and Federal Reserve Signals

The Treasury yields observed a modest increase, with the 10-year Treasury note rising more than 1 basis point to 4.479% and the 2-year Treasury also up by over 1 basis point to 4.839%. This uptick reflects investor reactions to the recent comments from Federal Reserve officials, which provide insights into the potential direction of interest rates.

Notably, Federal Reserve officials have indicated a cautious approach to rate cuts, awaiting more definitive signs of inflation aligning closer to the 2% target. Statements from Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin suggest a steady rate policy until clearer disinflation trends emerge.

Dollar Strength and Impact on Gold

The US dollar maintained strength, dampening the appeal of gold for holders of other currencies. This situation is critical as gold’s pricing in dollar terms affects international demand. Additionally, higher interest rates pose an increased opportunity cost for holding non-yielding bullion, further challenging gold’s position.

Geopolitical Concerns and Safe-Haven Demand

Despite the pressures from monetary policies and yield changes, gold continues to benefit from its status as a safe-haven asset. Ongoing geopolitical risks, particularly concerning the Middle East and Ukraine, have sustained a degree of support for gold prices. The potential escalation involving NATO and Russia introduces additional uncertainty, reinforcing gold’s appeal during times of geopolitical strife.

Short-Term Forecast

Considering the current economic indicators and geopolitical context, the outlook for gold remains mixed. While the safe-haven demand provides some support, the strengthening dollar and potential for steady or higher US interest rates may limit upward movements.

Traders currently see a 65% chance of a Fed rate cut by September, but this could shift rapidly with new economic data or geopolitical developments. As such, investors should prepare for possible volatility in gold markets, with a cautious eye on further economic indicators and central bank cues.

The near-term forecast appears bearish, given the prevailing economic conditions and market sentiment.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

The current daily chart pattern suggests trader indecision and impending volatility. The triggerpoint for an acceleration to the upside is $2336.41. Its counterpart for a short-term meltdown is $2277.345. Traders are just waiting for a catalyst before they make their move.

The nearest major support is the uptrending 50-day moving average at $2251.70.

