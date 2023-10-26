Gold Prices Forecast: Middle East Conflicts, Economic Data Shape XAU/USD Prices

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Gold buoyed by Middle East conflicts, tempered by U.S. dollar.

ECB policy, U.S. GDP, and PCE price index to influence (XAU/USD).

Short-term gold outlook volatile due to opposing market forces.

Investor Sentiment Swings with Middle East Conflict

Gold (XAU/USD) prices advanced earlier this week, driven primarily by ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. Despite this rise, gains were tempered by a robust U.S. dollar and bond yields, propelled by new-home sales surging to a 19-month high. This data has further solidified expectations of sustained high interest rates into 2024. The dollar’s strength and rising yields generally put downward pressure on gold, but the metal has managed to hold its ground, largely due to its status as a safe-haven asset in turbulent times.

Eye on ECB and Federal Reserve Decisions

Markets are holding their breath for upcoming economic indicators and policy decisions. Investors are particularly focused on the European Central Bank’s policy outcome and the U.S. GDP numbers due later today. Moreover, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, scheduled for release on Friday, is drawing significant attention. This index, a key inflation indicator, will likely influence the Federal Reserve’s rate decision next week. Both European and U.S. monetary policies could significantly impact gold’s price movements in the short term.

Geopolitical Impact Versus Macro Events

While geopolitical tensions do drive short-term movements in gold prices, their impact tends to be ephemeral compared to macroeconomic events or financial crises. In these situations, global authorities may employ aggressive monetary and fiscal policies, generally boosting gold. Nevertheless, the situation in the Middle East continues to exert a notable influence on gold prices, causing temporary spikes even in the face of countervailing economic indicators.

Safe-Haven Asset in a Volatile Environment

Gold remains a favored asset during times of economic and geopolitical unrest. While higher interest rates can hamper gold’s allure—it offers no yield—the current environment has maintained interest in the metal. Investors are closely watching both the Middle East situation and impending economic indicators to make their next move.

Short-Term Outlook: Mixed-to-Better

In the immediate future, gold’s trajectory seems uncertain, swayed by the opposing forces of geopolitical tension and economic fundamentals. Although the market anticipates the Federal Reserve to continue its rate hikes, these could be balanced out by developments in the Middle East and upcoming economic data. Therefore, traders should brace for continued volatility in thegold market

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

Based on the daily chart data for gold (XAU/USD), the current price of 1987.315 is above both the 200-day moving average of 1932.23 and the 50-day moving average of 1910.64, suggesting a bullish trend in the short and long term.

While minor support stands at 1952.21, the market has already surpassed the main support level of 1930.64. With no established resistance levels and the asset trading above crucial moving averages, market sentiment leans bullish.

Traders should keep an eye on future data releases and geopolitical events that could add volatility, but for now, the market shows bullish tendencies.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.