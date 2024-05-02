Gold Prices Forecast: Lower as Fed Signals Caution Amid Subbornly High Inflation

Gold Market Update

Gold prices dipped on Thursday as the market digested signals from the Federal Reserve suggesting a hesitant approach towards rate cuts due to persistent inflation concerns. The latest Fed commentary indicates a continuation of high interest rates, impacting gold’s short-term outlook.

At 10:47 GMT, XAU/USD is trading $2296.44, down 23.12 or -1.00%.

Federal Reserve’s Stance

During Wednesday’s meeting, the Fed maintained interest rates but expressed caution regarding inflation, which has not eased as previously hoped. This stance suggests that rate cuts, previously anticipated by the market, may not occur soon. Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized that any future rate adjustments would heavily rely on incoming data, particularly regarding inflation, which remains stubbornly high.

Market Movements

Gold experienced a significant surge of 1.4% on Wednesday, marking its best performance in over two weeks. This rise was spurred by a drop in both the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields. However, this momentum was short-lived as gold relinquished nearly half of these gains by Thursday. The volatility underscores the market’s sensitivity to monetary policy signals and macroeconomic indicators.

Quantitative Tightening and Economic Indicators

The Fed also announced plans to slow its quantitative tightening (QT) program starting in June, aiming to reduce the rolloff of maturing Treasury bonds. This decision may influence liquidity conditions and subsequently, gold prices. Additionally, upcoming economic reports such as factory orders, trade balances, and the crucial non-farm payrolls are expected to provide further insights into the economic landscape and possibly influence Fed policy decisions.

Market Forecast

Looking ahead, thegold marketappears to be in a cautious state, with potential downward pressure due to the Fed’s reluctance to lower rates amidst high inflation. Investors should prepare for continued volatility with a bearish outlook on gold prices in the near term. As always, upcoming U.S. economic data will be critical in shaping market expectations and could pivot the direction of gold prices depending on how they align with or deviate from Fed expectations.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

The short-term trend is down. A trade through $2281.68 will reaffirm the downtrend. This could trigger an acceleration to the downside with the nearest target the 50-day moving average at $2205.76. This indicator is controlling the intermediate trend.

Buyers are likely to step in on the first test of this moving average because they perceive it as value. While it looks like support to some, to others, it’s the trigger point for an acceleration into the 200-day moving average at $2035.71.

On the upside, momentum will shift and the short-term trend will turn higher when $2352.40 is taken out with conviction.

