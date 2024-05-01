Gold Prices Forecast: Lingering Near Four-Week Low as Fed Decision Nears

Gold Prices Steady Ahead of Fed Decision

Gold prices hovered near a four-week low on Wednesday as markets awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy update. Spot gold remained unchanged early in the day after experiencing a significant decline to its lowest point since April 5. This downturn was driven by a stronger U.S. dollar and rising Treasury yields, with gold prices retracting over $140 from the record high of $2,431.29 reached on April 12.

At 11:23 GMT, XAU/USD is trading $2292.55, up $6.34 or +0.28%.

Market Context and Technical Outlook

The recent downturn in gold prices reflects a shift from previous overbought conditions to what may now be considered an oversold state. This change might trigger some buying interest from traders looking for value, with expectations for potential price stabilization or slight increases. The focus is now squarely on the imminent Fed decision on interest rates and the comments from Chair Jerome Powell, anticipated to keep the rate stable at between 5.25% to 5.5%.

Economic Indicators and Gold’s Role as an Inflation Hedge

Recent U.S. economic data, including a notable rise in labor costs, suggests ongoing price pressures, contrary to earlier expectations of easing. Gold is traditionally viewed as a hedge against inflation but becomes less attractive when high interest rates offer better returns on yield-based assets. The strong labor market data further reduces the likelihood of the Fed cutting rates this year.

Global and Domestic Financial Conditions

Globally, China’s markets are closed for the Labor Day holiday, affecting trading volumes. In the U.S., the dollar’s approach to this year’s highest levels and anticipation of the Fed’s policy direction are critical. Treasury yields have stabilized but remain near their recent highs, reflecting the market’s revised expectations for U.S. monetary policy.

Market Forecast

Given the current economic indicators and market conditions, the near-term outlook for gold remains cautiously bearish. Although some technical factors may support minor price recoveries, the dominant monetary policy environment and a strong dollar are likely to suppress any significant gains. Traders should brace for potential market volatility following the Fed’s announcements and stay alert to shifts in economic data that could impact interest rate expectations and gold’s desirability as a safe-haven asset.

Technical Analysis

