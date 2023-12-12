Gold Prices Forecast: Investor Focus on CPI Report, Fed Meeting Boosts XAU/USD

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Gold recovers ahead of crucial U.S. CPI data.

Fed decisions and economic indicators affect gold prices.

Central bank meetings to influence XAU/USD’s short-term trend.

Gold Prices Await Key Data

Gold (XAU/USD) prices stabilized on Tuesday, recovering from a three-week low as investors anticipate crucial U.S. inflation data and central bank policy meetings. These upcoming events are key in shaping expectations about future interest rate trends.

At 06:26 GMT, Spot Gold is trading 1987.75, up 5.91 or +0.30%. February Comex gold is at 2003.20, up 9.50 or +0.48%.

U.S. Inflation and Federal Reserve Decisions

Investors are particularly focused on this week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting and the impending release of the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) report. A flat month-over-month CPI is expected, with a year-over-year increase of 3%, hinting at a possible cooling in inflation. The Federal Reserve is likely to maintain rates at 5.25% to 5.50%, with market predictions shifting to a potential rate cut in May.

Market Reaction and Economic Indicators

Recent U.S. economic data, including a drop in unemployment and signs of cooling inflation from the University of Michigan’s consumer data, have sparked optimism for a ‘soft landing’ scenario. However, the dollar steadied following positive jobs data, and expectations for a March rate cut have diminished, with a stronger likelihood in May.

Central Bank Meetings and Gold Market Outlook

The week is packed with central bank meetings, including the European Central Bank, Bank of England, and others, potentially impacting gold price. While the Federal Reserve’s rate decision is highly anticipated, its stance might be more conservative than the dovish market expectations, leading to cautious trading in gold.

Global Policy Decisions and Gold

In conclusion, the trajectory of gold prices is closely tied to a range of international monetary policies and pivotal U.S. economic indicators, especially the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Federal Reserve’s policy decisions.

These elements, along with the anticipated steadiness or decrease in interest rates, are expected to significantly impact gold’s short-term price movement.

The recent subdued price activity underscores the necessity for bullion traders to grasp the Federal Reserve’s policy direction clearly to establish robust market support.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

Gold (XAU/USD) currently exhibits mildly bullish sentiment. The price, at 1987.81, slightly surpasses both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, positioned at 1952.14 and 1966.87, respectively. This indicates a generally positive trend over these time frames.

The asset hovers just above the minor support level of 1987.00, offering a short-term stability indication. Meanwhile, it sits beneath the main resistance of 2009.00, suggesting potential for upward progression. The gold price’s stance above crucial moving averages and between critical support and resistance points points to a cautiously optimistic market perspective, with a lean towards bullish sentiment.

Trader reaction to the 1987.00 level is pivotal for Tuesday’s market direction. A breakdown below this point may trigger a movement towards testing the 50-day moving average at 1966.87, and potentially, the 200-day moving average at 1952.14.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.