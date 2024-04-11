Gold Prices Forecast: Inflation Surge Challenges Fed’s Rate Cut Plans

Gold Prices Steady

Gold prices remained stable on Thursday, balancing between global political and economic uncertainties and the impact of U.S. inflation data. The anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts in June seem less likely due to the recent hot inflation figures, potentially affecting gold’s appeal.

At 10:35 GMT, XAU/USD is trading $2336.02, up $2.15 or +0.09%.

Inflation and Interest Rate Outlook

Recent U.S. consumer price data exceeded expectations, suggesting inflation might not be easing as hoped. This scenario complicates the Federal Reserve’s decision-making, potentially extending the period of tight monetary policy. Higher interest rates typically diminish gold’s attractiveness, as the metal yields no interest.

Global Influence and Treasury Yields

Reserve buying from countries like China continues to support gold prices, despite the fluctuating Treasury yields responding to the consumer inflation data. The Treasury yields experienced a significant increase following the inflation report, indicating continued inflationary pressures.

Dollar Strength and International Currencies

The U.S. Dollar remained strong in the wake of the inflation data, undermining hopes of an early start to the Federal Reserve’s rate-cutting cycle. The Japanese yen, in contrast, reached a 34-year low, bringing attention to potential market interventions by Japanese authorities.

Short-Term Market Forecast

Considering these factors, thegold marketoutlook in the short term remains cautious. The balancing act between geopolitical tensions, inflation data, and shifting interest rate expectations creates a complex environment for gold traders.

With the likelihood of U.S. interest rate cuts moving further out, the appeal of gold might be tested. However, consistent reserve buying and the ongoing economic uncertainties offer some support. Therefore, the forecast for thegold marketleans towards a cautiously bullish stance, with an emphasis on vigilance as economic indicators continue to unfold.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

All major trends are up on Thursday, however, yesterday’s sell-off helped make $2365.395 a new minor top. A trade through this level will signal a resumption of the uptrend. Other than this price, there is no major resistance with the market hovering near record levels.

This late in the week, the key level to watch is last Friday’s close at $2330.16. A close below this level will form a weekly closing price reversal top. This chart pattern could signal the start of a 2 to 3 week correction.

