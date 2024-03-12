Gold Prices Forecast: Inflation Data Key for Bullish Trend, Focus on Fed Rate Plan

Gold Prices and CPI Report

Gold prices have seen a slight decrease from their recent peak levels. This shift comes as the market anticipates the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, a significant indicator that could illuminate the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut timeline.

At 10:36 GMT, XAU/USD is trading $2177.475, down $5.255 or -0.24%.

Inflation and Interest Rates

January’s CPI showed some progress in U.S. inflation, though Federal Reserve policymakers seem ready to overlook this as an anomaly. However, if February’s data presents unexpectedly high inflation, it could lead to a reduction in gold prices in the short term. The CPI report is expected to show a 0.4% monthly rise and an annual increase of 3.1%, aligning with January’s figures.

U.S. Treasury Yields

As investors await the CPI data, U.S. Treasury yields remain relatively unchanged. The February CPI, alongside the producer price index, will be critical in shaping interest rate expectations. After January’s higher-than-anticipated CPI, the Federal Reserve adopted a more cautious approach regarding monetary policy adjustments. These upcoming data points, especially before the Fed’s March meeting, will be pivotal in determining interest rate directions. Currently, the market is leaning towards an initial rate cut in June.

Market Expectations and the Dollar

Market participants anticipate three to four quarter-point U.S. rate reductions this year, with a high probability for the first cut in June. These expectations enhance the attractiveness of gold, which thrives in lower interest rate environments. Conversely, a lack of demand in the upcoming $39 billion U.S. Treasury note auction could drive yields up, diminishing gold’s allure.

The dollar’s stability will also play a crucial role. While a rise in core consumer prices could hinder the pace of anticipated Fed rate cuts, the recent decline in the dollar, fueled by expectations of upcoming rate cuts, has strengthened the case for gold. Last week’s jobs data also indicated softening labor market conditions, potentially reinforcing the case for rate reductions.

Market Forecast

Considering these factors, if the CPI report aligns with expectations or presents a lower inflation rate, it could reinforce a bullish outlook for gold. However, a surprise uptick in inflation could prompt a bearish response, as it would suggest a slower pace of Fed rate cuts. The short-termgold markettrend will hinge heavily on the CPI outcomes and subsequent Fed policy indications.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

The main trend is up, but the market is posting its second consecutive inside trading day, indicating investor indecision and impending volatility. This ties in with the anticipation of the CPI report.

A trade through $2195.235 will signal a resumption of the uptrend and could trigger an acceleration to the upside.

A trade through $2154.06 will be the first sign of weakness. This move will form a minor top at $2195.235. This will break the pattern of seven consecutive higher-highs and higher-lows.

The best sign of a major top will be a closing price reversal top chart pattern. If there are signs of a top then the first target zone will be $2089.77 to $2064.87. This is followed by the 50-day moving average at $2047.17.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

