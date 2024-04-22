Gold Prices Forecast: Gains Capped as Middle East Tensions Ease

Gold Market Update

Gold prices are lower on Monday as investors scaled back their defensive positions, originally taken due to fears of an escalated conflict in the Middle East. As tensions appeared to ease, with Iran and Israel moving away from further confrontation, the demand for safe-haven assets like gold decreased. Thegold marketreacted accordingly, with prices retreating from their recent highs.

At 09:50 GMT, XAU/USD is trading $2360.89, down $31.18 or -1.30%.

U.S. Economic Indicators and Interest Rate Expectations

The upcoming release of U.S. PCE inflation data, a key metric for the Federal Reserve’s policy decisions, is eagerly anticipated. Following the CPI data released earlier this month, the market has adjusted its expectations, now foreseeing a potential Federal Reserve rate cut as late as September. This outlook is reinforced by signals that despite geopolitical concerns, the Fed might delay easing monetary policy due to persistent inflation and strong economic indicators.

Market Reactions and Treasury Movements

As investors’ immediate concerns about Middle East tensions waned, U.S. Treasury yields experienced an uptick, signifying a shift back towards riskier assets. This shift was reflected across various financial instruments, with the dollar index slightly decreasing yet maintaining strength, and European bond yields rising modestly.

Short-Term Forecast

Looking ahead to the short-term, thegold marketremains sensitive to geopolitical developments and economic data releases. With key U.S. economic indicators on the horizon, including durable goods orders and GDP figures, investors will be watching for signals that could influence Federal Reserve policy decisions. Although a pullback in gold prices has occurred, the underlying geopolitical risks and economic uncertainties could still drive market volatility.

Given the current economic backdrop and potential for further rate hikes by the Fed, the outlook for gold in the immediate future remains cautiously bearish. Investors are likely to continue balancing risk sentiment with gold’s traditional role as a safe haven, leading to potential fluctuations in price based on incoming economic data and geopolitical news.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

The major trends are up, but XAU/USD looks vulnerable to the downside, still feeling the impact of the potentially bearish closing price reversal top from April 12. A trade through $2431.59 will negate the chart pattern.

A trade through $2354.73 will change the minor trend to down and shift momentum to the downside. Taking out $2324.25 will change the short-term trend to down, further weakening the market. This will open up the possibility of an acceleration to the downside, while putting the 50-day moving average at $2180.46 on the radar.

