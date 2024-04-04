Gold Prices Forecast: Fed’s Cautious Stance Boosts XAG/USD’s Appeal

Gold Market Analysis: Record Highs and Fed Rate Cut Expectations

Gold prices reached an unprecedented high, surpassing $2,300 per ounce, influenced by Federal Reserve officials’ discussions andglobal marketexpectations of impending U.S. interest rate reductions. This surge is underpinned by robust demand from Asia, especially China, and strong purchases by central banks, combined with global geopolitical tensions.

At 12:03 GMT, XAU/USD is trading $2294.87, down $5.06 or -0.22%.

Federal Reserve’s Stance and Gold Prices

The Federal Reserve, led by Chair Jerome Powell, emphasized the need for further data and debate before deciding on interest rate cuts, anticipated by markets for June. The CME FedWatch tool indicates about a 59% probability of a June rate cut. Lower interest rates typically benefit gold, as they decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing assets like gold.

Economic Indicators and Gold’s Outlook

The upcoming U.S. non-farm payrolls report for March is expected to provide insights into the timing of the Fed’s first rate reduction. Historical patterns suggest that gold strengthens post-Fed rate hike cycles and continues to gain during rate cut periods. However, the potential for a market pullback remains a concern.

Treasury Yields and Market Reactions

The 10-year Treasury yield saw a slight increase, reflecting market responses to Fed officials’ speeches and pending economic data releases. Investors remain vigilant regarding inflation and interest rate cut timings, as indicated by Powell’s recent comments. The 2-year Treasury note yield also observed a marginal rise.

Dollar Trends and Rate Cut Expectations

The dollar remains below its recent highs, with traders considering Powell’s remarks as confirmation of potential rate cuts in 2024. An unexpected slowdown in U.S. service growth further fueled these expectations. The market anticipates the likelihood of a Fed rate cut by July.

Short-Term Market Forecast

Considering the combination of geopolitical risks, central bank buying patterns, and the Fed’s potential interest rate cuts, thegold marketoutlook remains bullish in the short term. However, traders should be cautious of possible pullbacks amid fluctuating economic indicators and Treasury yields. The focus on upcoming U.S. economic reports will be crucial in shaping short-term market movements.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

Gold (XAU/USD) pressed onward to a new record high early Thursday, but the quick retreat suggests the presence of sellers or tired buyers. A lower close today will not change the trend to down, but it will be the first sign of weakness.

There is no resistance in the market, so traders have to observe the price action closely for subtle signs of shifts in sentiment. Although the short-term support is firmly established at $2146.15, the recent steep run-up has made the market vulnerable to a sharp retreat.

Additionally, bullion remains well supported by the 50-day moving average at $2101.82 and the 200-day moving average at $1995.38.

