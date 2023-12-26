Gold Prices Forecast: Fed Rate Cut Expectations, Global Tensions Propel XAU/USD

FXEmpire.com -

Gold Prices Gain in Light Holiday Trading

Gold prices, reflected in XAU/USD, are on the rise in the midst of light holiday trading, following the Christmas break. The trading volume is significantly low due to market closures in key regions such as Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and the Euro Zone for Boxing Day. This trend of sparse trading is expected to continue throughout the remaining week of the year, leading up to the New Year’s holiday.

Current Trading Figures

At the moment, XAU/USD is trading at $2064.63, showing an increase of $9.73 or +0.47%. In a similar vein, February Comex gold futures are at $2075.90, up $6.80 or +0.33%. These figures indicate a noticeable, albeit modest, upward movement in gold prices during this holiday season.

Influences from U.S. Markets

This increase in gold prices is being influenced by the lower movements in U.S. Treasury yields and the U.S. Dollar in early Tuesday trades. The market’s growing anticipation of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, possibly as soon as March 2023, is a key factor behind this movement. The recent U.S. personal consumption expenditure data, which was softer than expected, has reinforced these dovish expectations.

Outlook: Bullish with Caution

While the current market scenario seems bullish for gold, traders remain cautious. Analysts point out that the recent dip in inflation is mainly due to a drop in goods prices, a trend that might not sustain in the long run. Additionally, rent inflation remains high, although it’s expected to decrease in upcoming months.

Moreover, ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly the U.S. military actions in response to attacks in Iraq, contribute to gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset. Traders are closely watching these developments, as they could significantly influence gold’s price trajectory in the near term.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

Gold (XAU/USD) is currently trading at $2063.94, positioned above both the 200-day moving average of $1958.99 and the 50-day moving average of $1997.80. This placement indicates a strong bullish trend in the short to medium term.

The asset is hovering near the minor resistance level of $2067.00, suggesting that a breakout above this point could lead to further upward momentum, potentially targeting the main resistance at $2149.00. Conversely, if it retracts, the main support at $1987.00 serves as a significant threshold.

The current price positioning, combined with its stance above key moving averages, reflects a generally bullish market sentiment for gold, indicating potential for continued upward movement.

