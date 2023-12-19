Gold Prices Forecast: Eyes on XAU/USD as Fed Policy and Economic Data Unfold

FXEmpire.com -

Gold Steady as Investors Eye Fed’s Next Move

Economic Data, Yields Shape Gold’s Path

Gold’s Short-Term Outlook Tied to Fed Policy

Overview

As the year draws to a close, gold (XAU/USD) prices remain in a holding pattern, with investors keenly awaiting economic indicators and Federal Reserve cues, currently hovering around the $2026 mark.

Fed’s Policy and Market Expectations

The market’s focus is intensely on the Federal Reserve’s future steps, especially after last week’s dovish signals. Federal Reserve Chair Powell’s comments suggesting a nearing end to the tightening cycle have significantly influenced expectations, with over 60% betting on a rate cut by March 2024. This anticipation has impacted Treasury yields, consequently enhancing gold’s allure.

Economic Indicators and Gold’s Response

This week’s loaded U.S.economic calendar culminating in the PCE inflation report, stands as a critical determinant for future gold price movements. Strong economic indicators might stoke fears of continued rate hikes, potentially dampening gold’s appeal. Conversely, weaker data could reinforce rate cut expectations, offering gold a further boost.

Influence of Yields and Global Factors

The recent drop in the 10-year Treasury yield below 4% presents a favorable scenario for gold, as it becomes more appealing relative to interest-bearing assets. Additionally, global factors such as the Bank of Japan’s commitment to an ultra-loose policy and tensions in the Red Sea contribute to the current market uncertainty.

Short-Term Forecast

In the short run, gold prices are poised delicately between dovish Federal Reserve expectations and impending economic data. A surge above $2030 could point to a bullish trend, while a fall below $2020 may suggest a phase of profit-taking. The immediate outlook leans slightly bullish, with the Federal Reserve’s policy decisions being pivotal for gold’s trajectory in the near term.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

Gold (XAU/USD) is trading above both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages, at 1956.58 and 1985.49 respectively, indicating a generally bullish trend over the medium to long term.

Currently priced at 2024.22, it finds itself in a zone between minor support at 2009.00 and minor resistance at 2067.00. The proximity to the minor support level suggests a potential for consolidation or reversal if this level holds.

However, with the price above key moving averages and within reach of the minor resistance, there is an opportunity for upward momentum, especially if it breaches the 2067.00 resistance.

The overall market sentiment appears cautiously optimistic, as the gold price maintains its position above significant moving averages and key support levels.

