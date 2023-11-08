Gold Prices Forecast: Direction Hinges Upon Powell’s Tone Amidst Dollar’s Gain

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Gold flat amid dollar rise, rate policy uncertainty.

Fed’s neutral stance impacts gold’s direction.

Gold outlook cautious as economic data looms.

Gold’s Tenuous Hold

Gold (XAU/USD) prices are mostly flat on Wednesday after clawing back an earlier loss, following a three-day break. The precious metal’s slight retreat has been influenced by a strengthening U.S. dollar, as traders anticipate further guidance from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on interest rate policies.

At 08:00 GMT, Gold (XAU/USD) is trading 1968.03, down 1.275 or -0.06%. December Comex gold futures are trading 1974.00, up $0.50 or +0.03%.

Dollar Strength and Rate Hike Speculation

The dollar’s appreciation continues to exert pressure on gold, traditionally priced in dollars, thereby increasing costs for investors using other currencies. The current geopolitical climate and central banks’ pivot away from aggressive rate hikes are leading to lower yields, leaving gold without strong directional drivers for the week.

Fed’s Balanced Outlook

Federal Reserve officials have echoed a neutral stance, indicating that future decisions will hinge on incoming economic data and the influence of long-term bond yields. Powell’s upcoming speeches are expected to reinforce the Federal Reserve’s pause on rate hikes, with market futures suggesting a slim chance of further increases and a modest probability of rate cuts by March.

Treasury Yields and Economic Indicators

As U.S. Treasury yields show slight increases, the market’s attention is on economic forecasts and Federal Reserve communications. Although the Fed has maintained rates, the resilience of the economy could still lead to more rate hikes, contrary to some investors’ hopes sparked by a cooling labor market and the potential conclusion of the rate-hiking cycle.

Short-term Gold Outlook

With critical economic data on the horizon, the short-term outlook for gold remains cautious. As the market digests the Fed’s commentary and upcoming job market indicators, the trajectory for gold prices will likely be influenced by the broader economic trends and monetary policy expectations, suggesting a bearish tilt in the near term.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

Gold prices are currently positioned above both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, indicating a bullish trend over the longer term.

The current price is nestled between the minor support at 1952.21 and the minor resistance at 1987.00, suggesting a consolidation phase.

Given the proximity to the minor support and the fact that the price is above the main support level at 1930.64, the market sentiment leans towards the bullish side. However, for a definitive bullish momentum, the price would need to break above the minor resistance.

Conversely, slipping below the minor support could tilt the market sentiment to bearish.

The sentiment will remain cautious until a clear break is observed in either direction.

