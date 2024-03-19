Gold Prices Forecast: Dipping as Dollar Strengthens Ahead of Fed Decision

FXEmpire.com -

Gold prices experienced a decline on Tuesday amidst a stronger U.S. dollar and anticipation of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks following the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting. The focus centers on potential interest rate movements, influencing both the dollar’s strength and gold’s appeal.

At 11:24 GMT, Gold (XAU/USD) is trading $2154.87, down $5.45 or -0.25%.

Dollar’s Impact on Gold

The U.S. dollar’s rise, gaining 0.5% and reaching a two-week high, has rendered gold more costly for holders of other currencies. This surge in the dollar correlates with a cautious approach by investors in thegold market particularly ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Speculations suggest a potentially less dovish stance from the FOMC, impacting rate cut expectations for the year.

Federal Reserve’s Influence

The Fed is expected to maintain its current rate at the ongoing policy meeting. However, significant attention is directed towards Powell’s insights into future interest rate projections, which are pivotal for gold’s outlook. Last week’s U.S. consumer and producer price data, indicating stronger-than-anticipated inflation, has already dampened hopes for early Fed rate cuts, adversely affecting gold’s attractiveness.

Market Expectations and Forecasts

Market participants currently estimate a 55% chance of a Fed rate cut by June. Despite recent pressures, continued demand for gold via ETFs and robust purchases by central banks project a potential climb to USD 2,250/oz by year’s end. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) decision to end its negative interest rate policy after eight years has also stirred the market.

Dollar Dominance and Global Currencies

The dollar index’s rise to its highest in two weeks further underscores the currency’s dominance, influencing gold prices. Concurrent monetary policy movements from the Fed and BOJ highlight the Fed’s more significant impact on market trends. The dollar’s gains have also led to declines in other major currencies like the Australian dollar, euro, and sterling. In the cryptocurrency sector, bitcoin witnessed a notable drop, highlighting a broader market trend of profit-taking after recent highs.

Short-Term Market Forecast

Given the current economic indicators, the short-term outlook for gold remains bearish. The dollar’s strength, coupled with uncertainties surrounding the Fed’s rate decision and inflation data suggesting prolonged high rates, indicate a challenging environment for gold. Unless the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting provides unexpectedly dovish insights, gold prices are likely to remain under pressure.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

Gold (XAU/USD) remains in an uptrend despite the sideways-to-lower trade over the last seven sessions. Nonetheless, the market remain vulnerable to a near-term correction with the 50-day moving average at $2059.20 the nearest potential target. On the upside, a trade through $2195.24 will signal a resumption of the uptrend.

