Gold Prices Forecast: CPI Data to Determine Upcoming Trends

Early Uncertainty Ahead of CPI Report

Gold prices are at a crossroads on Monday, influenced by recent U.S. labor market data and Federal Reserve member statements, especially Chairman Powell. The upcoming Consumer Price Index (CPI) data is pivotal in shaping market expectations and the short-term direction of gold prices.

At 10:03 GMT, XAU/USD is trading $2180.32, up $1.215 or +0.06%.

Gold’s Reaction to Labor Market and Fed Comments

After achieving a peak of $2,195.235 on Friday, gold prices have stabilized. This rally was fueled by signs of a slowing U.S. labor market, coupled with dovish remarks from the Federal Reserve. Concurrently, the dollar index is hovering near a two-month low, further impacting gold’s value.

Increased Trader Interest in Gold

The Commitment of Traders report shows a notable shift in market sentiment. There’s been a significant jump in net-long positions in gold, with an increase of 63,018 contracts to 131,060 as of March 5. This marks the most substantial weekly rise in 3.5 years, highlighting gold’s current desirability and discouraging short selling.

CPI Data’s Influence

Tuesday’s CPI data release is expected to be a critical driver for gold this week. A lower CPI figure could fuel arguments for an earlier Fed rate cut, enhancing gold’s attractiveness. Market forecasts currently indicate a high likelihood of three to four U.S. rate cuts starting as early as June.

Rate Cut Expectations Boosting Gold

The probability of a Fed rate cut by June stands at 73%, as per the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. Lower rates typically increase the allure of non-yielding assets like gold. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s recent testimony has added weight to these expectations.

Market Forecast

Considering the market’s strong interest in gold and the anticipation of Fed rate cuts, a bullish outlook for gold is likely in the short term. The CPI data’s outcome will be crucial in confirming this trend, with lower rates potentially propelling gold prices higher.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

Gold is slightly higher on Monday, but inside Friday’s range, which usually indicates investor indecision and impending volatlity.

A trade through $2154.06 will be the first sign of weakness. This move will form a minor top at $2195.235. This will break the pattern of seven consecutive higher-highs and higher-lows. A trade through the top will signal a resumption of the uptrend.

The best sign of a major top will be a closing price reversal top chart pattern. If there are signs of a top then the first target zone will be $2089.77 to $2064.87. This is followed by the 50-day moving average at $2044.75.

