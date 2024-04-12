Gold Prices Forecast: Central Banks Ramping Up Gold Reserves in Uncertain Times

Bullish Trend Continues

FXEmpire.com -

Gold prices reached a record high on Friday, driven by a mix of geopolitical concerns and economic uncertainties. The precious metal is set to mark its fourth consecutive weekly gain, bolstered by strong demand as a safe-haven asset amid rising geopolitical tensions and central bank acquisitions.

At 11:22 GMT, XAU/USD is trading $2392.75, up $20.465 or +0.86%.

Geopolitical Influences

Geopolitical events have significantly influenced gold markets. Recent developments include Iran’s measured response to an Israeli attack on its embassy in Syria, aiming to prevent a major escalation. This cautious approach reflects broader regional tensions that heighten market anxiety, prompting investors to turn to gold. The situation in the Middle East remains fragile, with ongoing conflicts and diplomatic efforts to reduce hostilities.

Economic Factors

Economic indicators also play a critical role in gold’s price movements. Concerns about China’s economic health have intensified, contributing to a broader fear regarding global economic growth. This has led to increased purchases of gold by central banks, including notable acquisitions by China and Vietnam, which aim to stabilize and bolster their reserves amid economic uncertainty.

Market Reactions

The market has reacted to these geopolitical and economic developments with increased interest in safe-haven assets like gold. The U.S. economic data released this week, including a lower-than-expected Producer Price Index, has also impacted investor sentiment, leading to a decline in Treasury yields despite an overall increase for the week. This suggests that investors are cautious, weighing the potential for interest rate adjustments in light of inflation data.

Short-term Forecast

Given the current geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties, particularly concerning China’s economic recovery and ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts, gold prices are expected to maintain a bullish trend in the short term. Investors are likely to continue favoring gold as a safe investment against a backdrop of potential further escalations and economic instability.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

Strong demand boosted XAU/USD to another record high on Friday. The rally could continue throughout the session as no actual resistance is present to stop the move.

Without true resistance, traders should pay closer attention to the chart pattern. While a higher-high signals the extension of the rally, a higher-high, lower-close will indicate the lack of buyers at current price levels, or the presence of sellers.

Another sign of weakness will be a trade through the last short-term bottom at $2319.39. A trade through this level will change the short-term trend to down.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.