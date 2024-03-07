Gold Prices Forecast: Central Banks Balancing Bonds with Bullion

Gold Prices Soar to Record Highs

FXEmpire.com -

Gold prices reached unprecedented levels on Thursday, propelled by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments hinting at potential U.S. interest rate cuts this year. Traditionally, lower interest rates favor gold, as they diminish the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like bullion.

At 11:29 GMT, XAU/USD is trading $2154.11, up $5.96 or +0.28%.

Behind the Rally: Central Banks’ Role

Contrary to popular belief that the rally is driven by safe-haven demand and central bank rate cuts, the core reason lies in central banks’ strategic gold accumulation. This move is an attempt to balance out substantial losses in their bond portfolios, a consequence of extended periods of high interest rates. This revelation undermines the previous narrative of safe-haven buying as a primary driver, especially considering the stagnant bond market.

Speculators and the Market Trend

The ongoing surge in gold prices is significantly influenced by speculators, including professional commodity trading advisors (CTAs) and smaller traders. This speculative buying often leads to a situation where less experienced traders are left with depreciating assets when the rally loses momentum.

Market Indicators: Treasury Yields and U.S. Dollar

The stability of Treasury yields and the U.S. Dollar over the past week suggests that factors other than traditional market indicators are fueling the gold rally. This situation underscores a disconnect between central bank actions, which often remain undisclosed, and the speculative frenzy in the market.

Powell’s Remarks and Market Reaction

Jerome Powell’s recent statement, indicating a possible rate cut if the economy aligns with expectations, has had a noticeable impact on the market. This sentiment, combined with soft labor market data, has contributed to a decrease in U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar, inadvertently boosting gold demand. In my opinion, Powell didn’t really say anything supportive for gold, but his remarks weren’t bearish enough to alter the bullish trend.

Short-Term Market Forecast

In the short term, the market’s focus will shift to the European Central Bank’s rate decision and the upcoming U.S. non-farm payrolls report. These events will provide further insights into the interest rate trend and its implications for gold prices. The expectation of steady rates and continued job growth could sustain the bullish trend in gold prices, at least in the near term.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

The trend is up with no resistance on the charts so prices are likely to continue to grind higher until the market runs out of buyers. With the central banks accumulating gold during its three-month consolidation phase, this current phase in the rally is being driven by speculators. The rally will come to an abrupt end and probably with a closing price reversal top when the central banks decide to book profits.

Rising bond prices (lower rates) will most likely encourage the central banks to book profits on their gold positions. They didn’t buy gold to speculate, they bought to hedge their bond portfolios, so when the risk goes away, they won’t need the gold anymore.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.