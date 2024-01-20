Gold Prices Forecast: Can Gold Rebound Amid Falling Rate Cut Expectations?

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Fed comments signal potential delay in rate cuts

U.S. Dollar rise and Treasury yield increase pressure gold

Economic data triggers shift ingold marketexpectations

Gold Market Weekly Recap

Federal Reserve’s Stance and Economic Outlook

Gold (XAU/USD) prices closed lower last week, marking their second decline in three weeks, influenced by Federal Reserve policymakers’ cautious remarks. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller’s call for a “methodical and careful” approach to rate cuts echoed sentiments from Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic.

Both emphasized the need for more inflation data before considering rate adjustments, pointing towards potential delays in anticipated rate cuts and affecting investor sentiment.

Last week, Gold (XAU/USD) settled at $2029.62, down 19.54 or -0.95%.

U.S. Dollar Strength and Treasury Yields

Weekly Gold (XAU/USD)

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) rose by 1% over the week, making gold more expensive for foreign currency holders and dampening its demand. Concurrently, the 10-Year U.S. Treasury yield increased by nearly 5%, settling at 4.145. This rise in Treasury yields, along with a stronger dollar, exerted downward pressure on gold prices.

Economic Data and Market Reaction

U.S. economic reports significantly influenced the market narrative. Retail sales figures exceeded expectations, signaling a stronger economy. Additionally, weekly jobless claims reached their lowest level since September 2022, and the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index surged to its highest point since July 2021.

These indicators, combined with the Fed’s cautious rate cut approach, led to a shift in market expectations. The likelihood of a March rate cut decreased, with traders estimating about a 47% chance, down from 71% the previous week, according to CME’s Fed Watch Tool. Focus has now shifted to potential rate reductions in May or later.

Influence of International Markets on Demand

Global economic factors also impacted gold demand, particularly in emerging markets where currency fluctuations against the dollar affect gold’s affordability and investment appeal.

Weekly Forecast and Conclusion

The outlook for gold in the upcoming week remains bearish. The interplay of a strengthening U.S. Dollar, rising Treasury yields, and the Federal Reserve’s cautious interest rate policy is expected to continue influencing gold’s price trajectory.

Investors and traders will closely monitor upcoming economic reports and Federal Reserve officials’ comments for further insights. With the U.S. economy showing resilience and the Fed maintaining a cautious policy stance, gold prices may face continued challenges in rallying in the short term.

