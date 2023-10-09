Gold Prices Forecast: Balancing Middle East Unrest with U.S. Rate Hike Odds

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Gold prices rally amid escalating Israel-Hamas tensions, spotlighting gold’s safe-haven status.

A strong U.S. jobs report acts as a counterweight, capping gold’s upward movement.

The Fed’s monetary tightening policy is dampened by bullish U.S. economic indicators.

Gold Traders Navigate Geopolitical Landscape

Amid escalating violence between Israeli forces and Hamas, gold prices surged by more than 1%, reinstating its status as a go-to safe haven. The confrontations fueled concerns of a wider conflict in the Middle East, elevating the demand for secure assets such as gold. However, the rally faces a cap due to strong U.S. economic indicators.

At 05:36 GMT, Gold (XAU/USD) is trading $1849.78, up $1.77 or +0.10%. December Comex Gold futures are at $1864.10, up $18.90 or +1.02%.

Economic Tailwinds and Headwinds

While the precious metal benefits from geopolitical unrest, its upside is being checked by bullish U.S. economic data. A robust jobs report, showing a 336,000 job growth in September, outpaced market expectations and fortified the Federal Reserve’s stance on maintaining its monetary tightening cycle. This scenario, bolstered by increasing Treasury yields, dampens gold’s allure.

Market Indicators

The robust jobs data indicates a potential rate hike, thereby increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold. This notion is corroborated by a 29% likelihood of another Federal Reserve rate hike this year, according to CME FedWatch. Concurrently, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the largest gold-backed ETF, dipped slightly, signaling caution among investors.

Short-Term Forecast

Considering the tug-of-war between geopolitical risks and solid economic metrics, the short-term outlook for gold is cautiously optimistic. Despite headwinds from the strong U.S. economy, geopolitical tensions are injecting enough uncertainty to offer a floor for gold prices.

By balancing the impact of escalating Middle East conflicts against strong U.S. economic data, traders should brace for measured volatility in thegold marketin the near term.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

The current daily price of Gold (XAU/USD) at 1851.94 is below both the 200-Day and 50-Day moving averages, indicating bearish sentiment.

The price is also below the minor and main support levels, suggesting a weak position.

Despite a recent uptick from the previous daily price of 1832.04, the commodity faces resistance at 1917.97, further capped by the 50-Day moving average of 1905.58.

The market is struggling to gain momentum and must breach the minor resistance at 1926.25 and the 200-Day moving average at 1928.15 for any bullish reversal. Given these indicators, the market sentiment leans bearish.

