Gold Prices Forecast: Asian Central Bank Buying Fuels Record Surge

Gold prices reached new highs, marking a record seventh consecutive session of increase. This surge is primarily attributed to significant purchases by Asian central banks, despite a stronger U.S. dollar and high interest rates.

At 10:35 GMT, XAU/USD is trading $2340.64, up 10.48 or +0.45%.

Central Banks’ Influence on Gold Prices

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) and the Reserve Bank of India have been actively increasing their gold reserves, contributing to the recent spike in gold prices. China’s gold reserves grew to 72.74 million fine troy ounces in March, signaling strong official sector demand. This substantial buying by global central banks is a key driver of the current price surge.

China’s Foreign Exchange and Gold Reserves

China’s foreign exchange reserves, the largest globally, rose to $3.246 trillion in March. Concurrently, the value of China’s gold reserves increased to $161.07 billion. These factors, coupled with the yuan’s depreciation against the dollar, underscore the nation’s growing interest in gold as a reserve asset.

Market Reactions and Predictions

Despite challenges from strong U.S. economic data and potential interest rate hike delays, bullion prices have climbed over 13% this year. UBS has revised its year-end bullion target to $2,250 per ounce, anticipating increased demand and ETF buying. However, physical gold demand in India has been muted due to rising domestic prices.

U.S. Economic Indicators and Treasury Yields

Investors are closely monitoring U.S. Treasury yields and key economic data, including the March consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI), to gauge inflation trends and interest rate expectations. The robust labor market data, with nonfarm payrolls exceeding estimates, suggests a potentially prolonged period of high interest rates.

US Dollar and Global Economic Indicators

The U.S. dollar remains firm, influenced by recent jobs data and expectations for the upcoming inflation report. Global currency trends this week will also be affected by the European Central Bank meeting. With mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials, the market is seeking clarity on the economic outlook and rate decisions.

Short-Term Market Forecast

Considering the strong central bank buying, the resilience of the U.S. economy, and the upcoming inflation data, thegold marketappears to be in a bullish phase. Central banks’ continued interest in gold, combined with global economic uncertainties, suggests that gold prices may continue to rise in the short term.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

XAU/USD is in an uptrend with no visible resistance, however, a close below $2330.16 will signal that the selling is greater than the buying at current price levels.

A trade through the intraday high at $2354.16 will signal a resumption of the uptrend, while a move through $2267.78 will change the minor trend to down.

