Gold Prices Fall On Firm Dollar

(RTTNews) - Gold prices fell on Thursday to hover near a one-week low, as the dollar benefited from uncertainties over a spike in new coronavirus cases in the United States and Europe as well as reports suggesting that the EU has put together a proposal for a no-deal Brexit.

Spot gold fell 0.8 percent to 41,858.39 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.9 percent at $1,856.95.

New York City public schools are closing and returning to remote learning for all 1.1 million students, signaling that a second wave of the coronavirus has arrived.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced a month-long stop to social gatherings, gyms and indoor service at bars and restaurants as the virus spread spiked to a record high.

U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico are expected to remain closed to non-essential travel until Dec. 21 amid a rising number of U.S. coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization said that Europe made up almost half of the world's four million new coronavirus cases last week, with Austria seeing a 30 percent increase in new cases compared to last week.

Meanwhile, media reports suggest that European leaders are considering no-deal Brexit plans due to the lack of progress on key sticking points.

The Times reported that EU leaders are concerned that businesses and fishing communities will be hit by economic disruption without EU contingency measures to cushion the blow of no-deal.

Time is running out for a deal with the two sides "still quite far apart". "We must now come up with contingency measures. January 1, 2021 is getting close; we need a safety net," the report showed, citing an EU official.

Both sides are "nowhere near" agreeing on fishing rights as hardline member states, led by France's Emmanuel Macron, are demanding the same level of access to the waters after Brexit.

Trading later in the day may be impacted by reaction to U.S. reports on weekly jobless claims, Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity and existing home sales.

