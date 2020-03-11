Gold Prices Extend Recent Losses

(RTTNews) - Gold prices continued to slide on Wednesday after seeing mild upside as investors moved away from safe havens, betting on global economic stimulus efforts to battle the coronavirus outbreak.

Spot gold sank $14.70 or 0.89 percent to $1,634.20 per ounce after having touched its highest since December 2012 at $1,702.56 on Monday on fears around the coronavirus spread.

Gold moved higher after China declared that it has basically curbed the spread of the coronavirus disease in Wuhan, the central city at the heart of the global epidemic.

Hopes for stimulus in the face of the epidemic also boosted risk sentiment. The Bank of England today cut interest rates by half a percent to support businesses affected by the economic uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak.

But the uncertainty reappeared late in the day as investors grew cautious, sending the precious metal lower again.

