Gold Prices Are Quietly Heading Higher

10:11 a.m. After nearly two months of trading below $1,500 an ounce, gold prices are quietly trying to break out.

Gold futures have risen 0.6%, to $1513.30, the highest since early November. The rise in gold, often thought of as a defensive play, comes as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average rise Thursday morning.

Though gold looks set to finish 2019 off its highs, it has still been a very good year for the precious metal. The SPDR Gold ETF (GLD) has gained 15% this year, its best since 2010. “Even with weakness in the past few months, 2019 has marked the best year for gold since 2010, and it heads into the new year with a renewed positive picture from a technical perspective,” write the folks at Bespoke Investment Group.

And the recent move has SPDR Gold trading back above its 50-day moving average, notes Bespoke. That’s generally been good news for the ETF: Its averaged a 7.4% gain over the next 12 months after taking out its 50-day moving average, Bespoke notes.

“When GLD breaks back above its 50-DMA without having done so in the prior 30 trading days, forward returns are consistently positive on average in the following weeks and months with outperformance versus all other periods in the past decade,” they write.

They’re not the only ones feeling good about gold. Options traders have been betting on a rise, while Goldman Sachs sees a strong possibility that gold hits $1,600 in 2020, and technical analyst Andrew Addison of the Institutional View predicted continued strength next year as well.

