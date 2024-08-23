News & Insights

Gold

Gold Price Rises as Powell Signals "Time Has Come" for Rate Cuts

August 23, 2024 — 12:30 pm EDT

Written by Dean Belder for Investing News Network ->

In a Friday (August 23) speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that adjustments to the central bank's benchmark rate are on the way.

“The time has come for policy to adjust. The direction of travel is clear, and the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook and the balance of risks,” he said.

Powell noted that the 2.5 percent rise in inflation over the past 12 months has provided greater confidence that inflation is on a sustainable path toward the Fed's target level of 2 percent.

This has been coupled with an overall cooling in the labor market. The unemployment rate now stands at 4.3 percent, which Powell said is almost a full percentage point higher than it was in early 2023, but still historically.

He noted that the rise in unemployment has not been the result of layoffs, which is typical during an economic downturn, but rather due to a substantial increase in the supply of workers and a slowdown in hiring.

Powell reminded the audience that two years ago in Jackson Hole he said taming inflation could result in higher unemployment and slower growth, and that some market watchers had concerns about a recession.

"Some argued that getting inflation under control would require a recession and a lengthy period of high unemployment, and I expressed our unconditional commitment to fully restoring price stability and to keeping at it until the job is done," he told the audience at the event. "The (Federal Open Market Committee did not flinch from carrying out our responsibilities, and our actions forcefully demonstrated our commitment to restoring price stability."

Powell noted that unwinding inflationary factors took longer than expected, but the Fed's restrictive monetary policy helped subdue demand while improving goods and services supply. Likewise, a moderation in labor demand without the need for layoffs helped ease the employment situation to a point where it is not a source of inflationary pressure.

His dovish tone gave markets a boost in morning trading. The S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) saw a 0.77 percent gain to reach 5,612 points by 12:00 p.m. EDT, while the Nasdaq-100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) gained 0.98 percent to hit 19,672 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) saw a 0.77 percent gain to reach 41,000 points.

Gold saw a similar boost, reaching US$2,510.33 per ounce, while silver was at US$29.73 per ounce.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

GoldCommodities
Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.