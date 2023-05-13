Gold Price Forecast: XAU Traders Facing Challenges Amid Rising Dollar, Debt Ceiling Worries

FXEmpire.com -

Gold Hightlights

U.S. dollar’s surge reduces gold’s appeal to buyers

Safe-haven demand rises due to U.S. debt ceiling concerns

Bullish sentiment ingold marketdespite challenges and uncertainty

Gold Overview

On Friday, thegold marketwas influenced by several key factors. The U.S. dollar saw a one-month peak and recorded its largest weekly gain since February. This surge in the dollar’s value made gold less attractive to buyers holding other currencies.

Investors turned to safe-haven assets due to concerns about the U.S. debt ceiling and monetary policy, which led to a rise in the dollar against the euro and sterling. The increased demand for safe havens was fueled by a decline in May’s U.S. consumer sentiment, reaching a six-month low.

Gold (XAU) settled at $2011.03, down $5.38 or -0.27%. The SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) finished at $186.82, down $0.31 or -0.17%.

Consumer Sentiment Worries

The University of Michigan survey revealed that consumer sentiment was negatively impacted by worries about the political dispute over raising the federal government’s borrowing cap. There were concerns that this dispute could potentially trigger a recession. Additionally, the survey showed a significant increase in consumers’ long-term inflation expectations, reaching their highest level since 2011. This information could influence the Federal Reserve, which had recently signaled the possibility of pausing its interest-rate hikes.

Rate Differentials Favor Strong Dollar

Rate differentials continue to favor the U.S. dollar. The surprising results from the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey are painting a somewhat stagflationary picture of the U.S. economy. This could provide justification for another rate hike at the June Federal Reserve meeting and diminish the likelihood of rate cuts in the latter half of the year.

Debt Ceiling Limits Dollar’s Upside

Despite the factors supporting the dollar’s strength, its upside is limited due to the impending debt ceiling issues that the market will face in the coming weeks. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed uncertainty about the exact timing of when the Treasury would run out of cash to pay U.S. government debts, potentially occurring as early as June 1. During times of economic or financial uncertainty, safe-haven assets like gold tend to gain value.

Positive Gold Outlook Despite Challenges

Nevertheless, there remains a strong bullish sentiment in thegold market driven by expectations of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates later this year. Traders have already factored in a 25-basis-point cut by September, further supporting the positive outlook for gold. Despite the challenges posed by the strengthening U.S. dollar and the concerns surrounding the debt ceiling, thegold marketretains an optimistic outlook.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold

Gold is edging lower, but remains above its pivot at $2002.54. This price is controlling the near-term direction of the market.

A failure to hold $2002.54 will signal the presence of sellers. If this generates enough downside momentum then look for the selling to possibly extend into (S1) at $1956.30.

A sustained move over $2002.54 will indicate the presence of buyers. The first upside target is (R1) at $2035.78. Overtaking this level will indicate the buying is getting stronger with the next major target (R2) at $2082.03.

S1 – $1956.30 R1 – $2035.78 S2 – $1923.06 R2 – $2082.03 S3 – $1876.81 R3 – $2115.26

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.