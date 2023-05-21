Gold Price Forecast: XAU Surges 1% on Banking Sector Concerns, Powell’s Remarks

FXEmpire.com -

Gold Highlights

Gold prices rallied 1% on concerns over the banking sector

Traders lowered expectations for an interest rate hike

Yellen’s remarks had a stronger impact than Powell’s cautious statements

Gold Overview

Gold (XAU) prices rallied 1% rally on Friday, recovering from earlier losses during the week. This surge was driven by concerns surrounding the stability of the banking sector. Furthermore, traders reduced their expectations for another interest rate hike following statements made by the Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

On Friday, Gold (XAU) settled at $1977.90, up $19.42 or +0.99%. The SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) finished at $183.63, up $1.79 or +0.98%.

Gold prices responded more positively to remarks from Janet Yellen, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, compared to the cautious statements made by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. This suggests that the upcoming meeting in June may not witness any significant changes unless there is particularly troubling economic data in the next few weeks.

Yellen and Regional Banks

Daily Gold (XAU)

Reports emerged that Janet Yellen conveyed to bank CEOs the possibility of more mergers as a response to recent bank failures. This news caused concern among traders, leading to a 2.2% decline in the KBW Regional Banking Index. Stocks of PacWest Bancorp and Western Alliance experienced the most significant losses, falling by 1.9% and 2.4%, respectively.

Other regional banks like Comerica Inc, Zions Bancorp, and Valley National Bancorp also saw declines. The regional bank crisis has been partially attributed to the aggressive interest rates implemented by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which compelled some lenders to seek additional capital due to a decrease in the value of interest rate-linked assets.

Powell’s Remarks and Interest Rates

Jerome Powell, the Fed Chair, expressed uncertainty about the necessity of further interest rate increases. Powell highlighted previous rate hikes’ impact on borrowing costs, suggesting relief from banking sector issues for rate adjustments. Tightening credit conditions imply less upward adjustment of the policy rate than anticipated to achieve desired goals.

Powell emphasized the need for careful assessment based on evolving economic data and outlook before deciding on additional policy firming.

Debt Ceiling and Political Standoff

The U.S. federal debt ceiling has become a point of contention between U.S. House Republicans and President Joe Biden’s Democratic administration. The two parties paused talks on raising the debt ceiling, creating uncertainty in the market. However, there is still a possibility of reaching an agreement if both parties negotiate in good faith.

The debt ceiling dispute has negatively impacted market sentiment, including regional bank stocks. A potential U.S. debt default could even force the central bank to take emergency measures to alleviate the burden on the economy.

Short-Term Forecasts

Based on the available data, the outlook for gold (XAU) prices in the short term appears bullish. Gold experienced a 1% rally on Friday, driven by concerns about the banking sector’s stability and reduced expectations of an interest rate hike. However, it is important to monitor upcoming economic data and the resolution of the debt ceiling issue, as these factors may impact market sentiment and influence the future direction of gold prices.

In conclusion, gold traders are closely monitoring the stability of the banking sector, the statements made by key figures like Janet Yellen and Jerome Powell, and the progress in resolving the debt ceiling issue. These factors, along with economic data, will shape short-term forecasts for gold prices.

