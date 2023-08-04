Gold Price Forecast: XAU Fate Hangs on Impending US Jobs Data Release

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Gold prices at bay before Payrolls report.

Treasury yields, gold inversely related.

Jobs data could sway Federal Reserve decisions.

Overview

The imminent release of the US Non-Farm Payrolls report at 12:30 GMT is holding gold prices at bay. A bullish report could put pressure on gold, with potential hikes in treasury yields and confidence in labor market growth. A bearish report, conversely, could stimulate gold prices as the economic health falls under question. Investors are eagerly anticipating these figures to decide their next moves in thegold market

Gold Teeters Amid Non-Farm Payroll Anticipation

Gold (XAU) finds itself in a precarious situation as the world waits for the release of the US Non-Farm Payrolls report. With investors bracing for the results, gold prices have stagnated, teetering on the edge of their worst week in six months. The buoyancy of this week’s robust economic data, which pushed Treasury yields to nine-month highs, has pressured thegold market

Yields on the 10-year and 2-year Treasury notes experienced significant changes this week, largely propelled by fresh economic data and the fallout from Fitch’s US downgrade. The US long-term foreign currency issuer default rating suffered a blow, dropping from AAA to AA+, a decision taken in light of concerns over “fiscal deterioration,” questionable governance standards, and escalating general debt.

Market sentiment, pivoting on these developments, will now heavily hinge on the Non-Farm Payrolls data for July. This report could illuminate the state of the labor market and economy and dictate the Federal Reserve’s next move.

Bullish Payrolls Report May Depress Gold

A bullish Non-Farm Payrolls report could result in a dip in gold prices. Increased confidence in the economy’s health could lead to more considerable interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, further pushing Treasury yields up, and pushing gold, often considered a safe-haven asset, down.

Bearish Payrolls Report Could Boost Gold

In contrast, a bearish Non-Farm Payrolls report may stimulate gold prices. If the report shows signs of a weakening labor market or economic downturn, gold might witness increased demand as investors seek safer investment avenues amidst the uncertainty.

Short-Term Outlook: Data Dependent

As the world of finance holds its breath, all eyes are firmly fixed on the forthcoming jobs data. The outcome will not only shape the future of gold prices but also influence the Federal Reserve’s strategy in its ongoing battle against inflation.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Gold (XAU)

Gold’s (XAU) current 4-hour price is below both the 200-4H and 50-4H moving averages, indicating a bearish sentiment in the short to medium term. With a 14-4H RSI of 37.4, momentum is weakening, but not yet oversold. The price is nearing the main support area (1902.75 to 1914.00), suggesting a potential further drop before a potential reversal. As such, the market for Gold appears bearish in the short to medium term, although this may change with market dynamics or new labor market data.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.