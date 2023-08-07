Gold Price Forecast: XAU Battling Fed Uncertainty Amid Strong Dollar

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Gold (XAU) prices sway with labor market and inflation dynamics.

Slowing job growth potentially halts Fed’s rate hikes.

Gold’s future hinges on a weaker U.S. dollar.

Gold’s Uncertain Path

Gold (XAU) prices are on shaky ground as traders balance the impacts of U.S. labor market dynamics and looming inflation data on Federal Reserve’s policy trajectory. A softening dollar and easing bond yields have provided some respite for the yellow metal, but the road ahead remains uncertain.

The Current Market Stand: A Tug-of-War

As of 05:08 GMT, Gold (XAU) holds steady at $1,957.08 per ounce, rebounding slightly after plummeting to its lowest level since July 11. Meanwhile, U.S. December gold futures tread lower at $1,972.20. This market behavior comes on the heels of slowing U.S. job growth which caused a dip in both the dollar and bond yields, thereby inducing a technical closing price reversal for Gold on Friday.

Deciphering Labor Market Signals: Fed’s Dilemma

Friday’s U.S. employment report showed a slower than anticipated job growth in July, suggesting a cooling labor market. The data strengthened speculations that the recent rate hike by the Fed could be the final leg in the current tightening cycle. However, solid wage gains and a falling unemployment rate hint at persistent labor market tightness, thus painting a mixed picture that leaves the Fed’s interest rate path wide open.

Inflation and Gold: An Intricate Dance

With the labor market sending mixed signals, all eyes are on the upcoming U.S. consumer prices (CPI) data due for release on Wednesday. It will be a key determinant in understanding if additional rate hikes are warranted to keep inflation in check. Gold, traditionally considered a safe bet against inflation, may lose its appeal should rates rise.

Gold’s Forecast: A Tenuous Balancing Act

Given the evolving economic landscape, the outlook for gold seems to hinge on further weakening of the U.S. dollar. While the post-jobs data conditions have brought some relief for gold, it might take a significantly softer dollar to give the yellow metal a solid boost. Until such a scenario unfolds, thegold marketis likely to remain volatile and traders should tread with caution.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Gold (XAU)

Gold (XAU) is currently experiencing a bearish market sentiment, trading at $1936.90, marginally below the previous 4-hour price of $1938.90. The price is also trading beneath both the 200-4H and 50-4H moving averages, at $1940.90 and $1951.04 respectively, suggesting negative momentum.

The 14-4H Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 43.36, indicating slightly weak momentum, although it is not in the oversold territory.

Despite residing above the main support area between $1902.75 and $1914.00, the commodity has significant resistance to overcome at $1979.00 to $1987.53. In the short term, Gold’s price action is largely under the sway of bears.

