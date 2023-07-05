Gold Price Forecast: Steady Amid Dollar Strength as Investors Await Fed Minutes

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Gold range-bound as investors anticipate Fed meeting minutes.

Stronger dollar weighs on gold prices, making it less appealing.

Interest rate hikes and geopolitical tensions impact gold outlook.

Overview

Comex Gold futures remained within a tight range on Wednesday as investors eagerly anticipated the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy meeting minutes later in the day. The precious metal’s prices were also weighed down by a stronger dollar, which made it less attractive for overseas buyers. The dollar index ticked up 0.2%, creating a headwind for bullion.

Investors Eagerly Await Fed Minutes

Investors are particularly interested in the Fed minutes, as they are expected to reveal a lively debate regarding the possibility of further interest rate hikes. While this could cause some short-term softness in gold, those seeking medium to long-term security are likely to seize any price dips as buying opportunities.

The Federal Open Market Committee will release the minutes from its June 13-14 meeting at 1800 GMT. Market participants anticipate that the central bank will resume its tightening campaign in July, as it has signaled the need for at least two more quarter-point interest rate hikes before the year ends.

Rising Rates Hurting Demand

High interest rates tend to discourage investments in non-yielding gold, which is typically considered a safe haven during times of economic uncertainty. In fact, major central banks worldwide have already implemented a significant number of monthly interest rate hikes this year, surprising markets and indicating a potential path for further tightening as policymakers aim to combat inflation.

US, China Tensions Could Attract New Buyers

However, amid the ongoing tensions between the United States and China, investors are reminded of the importance of having some gold in their portfolios. Despite a recent correction, it is advisable to maintain exposure to gold, as it has the potential to achieve new highs by the end of the year.

In other news, a private-sector survey revealed that services activity in China, the world’s top consumer of bullion, expanded at the slowest pace in five months in June. This development adds an additional layer of context for gold investors to consider.

Short-Term Outlook: Stable Ahead Fed News

Overall, gold’s trading range remained constrained as investors awaited the Fed minutes and monitored global economic dynamics. The impact of interest rates, geopolitical tensions, and market sentiment will continue to shape the outlook for the precious metal in the short term.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Comex Gold

Comex Gold remains in a neutral state as the current price of 1929.30 is slightly lower than the previous 4-hour close. The market is testing the 50-4H moving average of 1926.60, indicating a potential shift towards bullish sentiment if successful. However, the 200-4H moving average at 1956.40 will act as a resistance level, suggesting bearish longer-term sentiment. The 14-4H RSI reading of 51.09 indicates a neutral market condition.

The main support area is identified between 1889.50 and 1899.80, while the main resistance area is between 1943.20 and 1949.00. Traders should closely monitor price movements for a clear market direction especially the test of the 50-4H moving average.

