Gold Price Forecast: Optimistic as Major Central Banks Approach Policy Shifts

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Gold prices strong, poised for substantial monthly gain.

Market participants believe major central banks nearing policy shift.

Positive outlook driven by expected U.S. rate cuts and inflation reports.

Overview

Gold prices have been soaring, poised for their most substantial monthly gain in four, as a growing belief among market participants indicates that major global central banks might soon reach the end of their current monetary tightening cycles. This sentiment is backed by key inflation reports from the U.S., all pointing to a faster pace of disinflation.

Gold Investors Eyeing End to Rate Hikes

Investors feel validated in their assessment that Federal Reserve rates are either at or nearing their terminal rate. This confidence has worked wonders for gold, especially after it found significant support around $1,912. Notably, the market has remained in a phase of the year typically associated with choppy price action and less stable returns.

Poised for Best Monthly Gain Since March

Looking ahead, gold prices are set to close the month about 1.8% higher, marking the most significant gain since March. This surge is driven by the mounting expectations that U.S. interest rates may be approaching their peak, causing the dollar to head for its second consecutive monthly decline.

US Inflation Slowing

Recent data from Friday revealed that annual U.S. inflation rose at its slowest pace in over two years in June. This solidifies expectations that the Federal Reserve is drawing closer to concluding its rapid rate-hiking cycle, which has been the most aggressive since the 1980s.

ECB Leaders Soften Tone on More Rate Hikes

Adding to the positive outlook, two European Central Bank policymakers hinted at a possible end to the ECB’s steepest and longest series of rate increases. As interest rates rise, the appeal of non-interest-paying assets like bullion diminishes, and given that gold is priced in dollars, this has further contributed to its upward trajectory.

China Stimulus: Next Bullish Catalyst

Looking to the future, the next significant catalyst, apart from geopolitical risks, would be more substantial progress on China’s stimulus measures or the potential beginning of Fed rate cuts, expected as early as the first quarter of next year.

Short-Term Forecast: Optimistic with Bullish Trend Ahead

In conclusion, gold’s rally is driven by a convergence of factors, including expectations of a peak in U.S. interest rates, favorable inflation reports, and potential changes in central bank policies. As traders keep a keen eye on developments both domestically and globally, the precious metal’s short-term forecast remains optimistic, signaling a bullish trend ahead.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Gold

The 4-hour chart analysis for Comex Gold indicates a mixed sentiment. The current price of 1961.80 is above the 200-4H moving average at 1953.10 but below the 50-4H moving average at 1967.30. The 14-4H RSI stands at 46.27, showing weaker momentum.

The market is currently trading close to the moving averages, which suggests a potential for both bullish and bearish movements. The main support area is between 1947.80 and 1953.70, while the main resistance area lies from 1979.00 to 1984.00. Traders should closely monitor price action for potential trend developments.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.