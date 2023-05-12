Gold Price Forecast: Lower as Investors Await Clear Signals on Fed Rate Hikes, Debt Talks

FXEmpire.com -

Gold Highlights

Gold prices decline due to strong U.S. Dollar

Economic fears and U.S. debt standoff provide some support

Investors anticipate pause in rate hikes, seek clarity on future trajectory

Gold Overview

Gold prices are currently experiencing a slight decline on Friday due to the strength of the U.S. Dollar. However, this decline is being cushioned by persistent economic fears and the ongoing U.S. debt ceiling standoff. As of 05:20 GMT, Gold (XAU) is trading at $2012.09, down $4.32 or -0.21%. On Thursday, the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) settled at $187.13, down $1.62 or -0.86%.

Gold Prices Slip as U.S. Dollar Strengthens

The initial rise in gold prices on Thursday was driven by the release of data showing an increase in weekly jobless claims and the smallest annual increase in producer prices in over two years, indicating a decrease in inflationary pressures. However, the strengthening U.S. dollar has made bullion more expensive for overseas buyers, reducing its appeal and pushing prices lower into the close.

Fed has Room to Pause Rates

Moreover, the U.S. dollar strengthened on Thursday, reaching a more than one-week high against major currencies. Traders sought safety amid concerns about the labor market and the global monetary policy outlook, as reflected by the high number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits. This situation may give the Federal Reserve room to halt further interest rate increases.

Investors Seek Future Rate Clarity

Investors are anticipating a pause in rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and are concerned about the uncertainties surrounding the debt talks. They have already factored in the expectation that the Federal Reserve is done with its current phase of interest rate hikes. However, they are still seeking clear indications of the future rate trajectory.

Gold Supported by Debt Ceiling Uncertainty

Additionally, the scheduled debt limit meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and top lawmakers, initially planned for Friday, has been postponed to early next week.

Gold is typically seen as a safe-haven asset during times of economic or financial uncertainty, and lower interest rates increase its appeal as a zero-yield asset. Concerns about a potential recession and the banking crisis leading to more failures are expected to provide support for gold in the near-term.

Dollar Gains as Traders Reconsider Rate Cuts

In summary, market sentiment is starting to reconsider the possibility of the Federal Reserve implementing rate cuts. Despite lower inflation, which remains relatively high, the U.S. dollar stands to benefit if rate cuts are no longer expected, allowing it to maintain its yield advantage for a longer period.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU)

Gold is edging lower, but remains above its pivot at $2002.54. This price is controlling the near-term direction of the market.

A failure to hold $2002.54 will signal the presence of sellers. If this generates enough downside momentum then look for the selling to possibly extend into (S1) at $1956.30.

A sustained move over $2002.54 will indicate the presence of buyers. The first upside target is (R1) at $2035.78. Overtaking this level will indicate the buying is getting stronger with the next major target (R2) at $2082.03.

S1 – $1956.30 R1 – $2035.78 S2 – $1923.06 R2 – $2082.03 S3 – $1876.81 R3 – $2115.26

