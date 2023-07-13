Gold Price Forecast: Inflation Data Spurs Rally as Yields Drop, Dollar Weakens

FXEmpire.com -

Gold prices rise due to weaker U.S. dollar and expectations of Fed policy change.

Potential for additional interest rate hikes may cap gains.

Investors closely monitor upcoming economic data for further insights.

Overview

Comex gold prices surged to a near one-month high on Thursday, driven by a weaker U.S. dollar and hopes that the Federal Reserve may halt its tightening of monetary policy following U.S. inflation data. Consumer prices in June rose modestly, recording the smallest annual increase in over two years. Although this might not be sufficient to deter the Fed from raising interest rates later this month, it suggests a subsiding inflationary trend. With the focus on the central bank’s upcoming rate-setting meeting, which could influence short-term gold prices, investors eagerly await further indications from Fed officials.

Traders Cautious Over Additional Rate Hikes

The potential for additional interest rate hikes to combat inflationary pressures has recently put downward pressure on gold prices, causing a decline of over $100 from its May highs. The higher interest rates create a higher opportunity cost for holding non-yielding gold, despite its status as a safe investment during times of uncertainty. While gold may approach the $2,000 mark in the near term, there is a higher likelihood of prices declining this quarter, with the possibility of reaching $1,800. The stance taken by the Fed will play a crucial role in determining the direction of gold prices.

Traders Eyeing Initial Claims, PPI Reports

Investors are currently keeping an eye on upcoming U.S. economic data, including the initial jobless claims and the Producer Price Index report, which could provide further insight into the inflationary landscape. Despite the latest inflation data, Fed officials have not been deterred, and several have warned of the need for additional tightening to combat inflationary pressures.

Short-Term Outlook: Shorts Bailing on Potential Fed Pause

In conclusion, gold prices reached a near one-month high driven by a weaker U.S. dollar and hopes of a potential pause in the Federal Reserve’s tightening of monetary policy. The recent data indicating modest consumer price increases suggests a diminishing inflationary environment. However, the possibility of further interest rate hikes has weighed on gold prices. While a move towards $2,000 is possible, there is a higher likelihood of prices declining this quarter, potentially reaching $1,800. The market eagerly awaits the central bank’s next moves and upcoming economic data to gain further clarity on the future direction of gold prices.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Comex Gold

Comex Gold sentiment is bullish as the current price trades 1963.40, slightly higher than the previous close of 1960.10. The market is supported by the fact that the price is above both the 200-4H and 50-4H moving averages, indicating strength. However, with the 14-4H RSI at 71.45, caution is advised as the market approaches an overbought condition.

The main support area between 1943.20 and 1949.00 provides stability, while the main resistance area from 1980.00 to 1986.50 signals potential upward momentum. Overall, the market sentiment remains bullish, but traders should remain vigilant for potential reversals or consolidation if the resistance area is reached while the market is in an overbought position.

