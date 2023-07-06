Gold Price Forecast: Focus Shifts to Labor Market Data Amid Rate Hike Concerns

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Gold prices remain flat as investors anticipate U.S. economic data.

Minutes of June meeting reinforce expectation of higher interest rates.

Technical analysis suggests potential decline in gold prices to $1,889.

Overview

Comex Gold prices remained flat on Thursday as investors eagerly anticipated a wave of U.S. economic data that could impact the Federal Reserve’s policy trajectory. The minutes of the June meeting reaffirmed the expectation of higher interest rates in the future, causing some unwinding in gold prices from previous bullish positions. The focus will now shift to labor market data, particularly the U.S. Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTs), as well as updates on China’s export controls on semiconductor metals and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s Beijing visit.

The Federal Reserve expressed a united front at the June meeting, deciding to hold interest rates steady as a means of buying time to assess the need for further rate hikes. Traders have now priced in an 89% chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike in July. Rising U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like gold, adding pressure to the precious metal.

In terms of technical analysis, gold futures may retest a support level at $1,899. There is a good chance of a break below this level, potentially leading to a decline to $1,889. This further reinforces the cautious sentiment surrounding gold in the near term.

Market participants will closely monitor the U.S. labor market data on Friday, particularly wage pressures. They are seeking insights into the trajectory of Fed policy. Additionally, any escalation in China’s export controls on semiconductor metals and developments during Janet Yellen’s visit to Beijing could impact market sentiment. This could potentially drive short-term safe-haven flows towards gold.

Short-Term Outlook: Traders Focus Shifts to US Labor Market Data

In summary, gold prices remains flat as investors awaited key U.S. economic data. The minutes from the June meeting supported the expectation of higher interest rates, leading to some profit-taking in gold. The focus now turns to labor market data, China’s export controls, and Janet Yellen’s visit, which could shape the near-term sentiment for gold prices.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour Comex Gold

Comex Gold is exhibiting neutral sentiment as the current price hovered around the 50-4H moving average, reflecting a lack of clear direction. Although the price slightly increased from the previous session, it remained below the longer-term 200-4H moving average, indicating a bearish signal. The 14-4H RSI stood near the neutral level, suggesting a balanced market sentiment.

The main support area ranged from 1889.50 to 1899.80, while the main resistance area ranged from 1943.20 to 1949.00. With the current price within this range, the market remained in a neutral state. Monitoring the market’s relationship with the 50-4H moving average is essential for a more definitive market outlook.

